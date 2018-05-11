SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Indonesia rise 2 pct

* Philippines posts biggest intraday gain in over 7 wks * Indonesian index of 45 most liquid stocks up 2.3 pct * Thailand snaps six sessions of losses By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri May 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets, except Vietnam, rose on Friday, with Philippines and Indonesia climbing 2 percent each as sentiment was buoyed after a softer U.S. inflation print hinted at fewer rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year. The slower-than-expected April consumer price rises followed payrolls data last week which pointed to sluggish wage growth. Asia shares ex-Japan rose nearly 1 percent, with investors also cheering U.S.-North Korean steps to further ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula. In Southeast Asia, the Philippine index rose as much as 2.5 percent, its biggest intraday gain in over seven weeks. Power generator Aboitiz Equity ventures was up 5.1 percent, while BDO Unibank gained as much as 4.5 percent. The Philippine central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points after market-close on Thursday, for the first time in more than three years, to contain inflationary pressure amid strong economic growth. "Most analysts were citing that recent inflation figures have in a way signalled that the BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) might be behind the curve, so it was viewed positively by the markets today," said Lexter Azurin, a senior equity analyst at Manila-based AB Capital Securities. The Indonesian index soared as much as 2 percent on broad-based gains. Mining contractor United Tractors jumped as much as 8.5 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia gained as much as 6 percent and Bank Mandiri rose as much as 4.2 percent. Indonesia's central bank said on Wednesday it was intervening in the markets to support the rupiah, which has been at its weakest in 2-1/2 years, and was preparing to adjust its benchmark interest rate. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was up 2.3 percent. Singapore climbed as much as 0.7 percent, with financials boosting the index. United Overseas Bank Ltd rose as much as 1.9 percent. Thai shares edged up after six sessions of losses, while Vietnam shed more than 1 percent, with industrials and financials leading the losers. Malaysia was closed for a public holiday after general elections. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0422 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3557.86 3537.59 0.57 Bangkok 1749.75 1746.89 0.16 Manila 7748.33 7571 2.34 Jakarta 6018.441 5907.938 1.87 Ho Chi Minh 1016.79 1028.87 -1.17 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3557.86 3402.92 4.55 Bangkok 1749.75 1753.71 -0.23 Manila 7748.33 8558.42 -9.47 Jakarta 6018.441 6355.654 -5.31 Ho Chi Minh 1016.79 984.24 3.31 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; additional reporting by Devika Syamnath; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)