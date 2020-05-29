SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Indonesia rise on easing lockdowns, Singapore falls

* Indonesia up for 4th day, hits highest since April 8 * Philippines eases Manila lockdown, up 1.5% * Singapore falls up to 1% in early trade By Arundhati Dutta May 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia and the Philippines stocks rose on Friday as their economies started returning to life after the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, while Singapore and Thailand tracked broader Asia lower on flaring Sino-U.S. tensions. Beijing and Washington have traded blows over Hong Kong, and China's parliament on Thursday opted to go ahead with its national security legislation for the territory this week, leading U.S. President Donald Trump to vow retaliation. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan , which includes China and a range of emerging and developed markets from across the region, fell 0.3%. Trade-sensitive Singaporean stocks fell as much as 1%, with index heavyweights United Overseas Bank Ltd and DBS Group Holdings Ltd slipping up to 1.4% each. The Philippines stocks rose on plans to ease the lockdown in Manila, with the local benchmark extending its rally to a third day and rising up to 1.5%. Big-cap financials BDO Unibank Inc and Security Bank Corp added as much as 9.3% and 5.4%, respectively. Indonesian local media here reported that plans were underway to impose "new normal" protocols across four provinces, including Jakarta, aimed at increasing productivity even as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. The benchmark was up for a fourth session and hit its highest level in nearly two months, with healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks contributing to most of the gains. Vietnamese equities rose 0.4%, with the real estate sector leading gains. Shares in Thailand edged lower while Malaysia was flat. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0327 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2,505.87 2,515.24 -0.37 Bangkok 1,333.74 1,337.51 -0.28 Manila 5,645.72 5,570.22 1.36 Jakarta 4,739.345 4,716.185 0.49 Kuala Lumpur 1,457.21 1,457.5 -0.02 Ho Chi Minh 864.07 861.39 0.31 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2,505.87 3,222.83 -22.25 Bangkok 1,333.74 1,579.84 -15.58 Manila 5,645.72 7,815.26 -27.76 Jakarta 4,739.345 6,299.54 -24.77 Kuala Lumpur 1,457.21 1,588.76 -8.28 Ho Chi Minh 864.07 960.99 -10.09 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)