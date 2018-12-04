SE Asia Stocks-Philippines jumps ahead of inflation data; Singapore down

* Philippines hits near 3-month high * Singapore down after 4 days of gains By Shreya Mariam Job Dec 4 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks rose 2 percent on Tuesday, extending sharp gains from the prior session and hitting a near three-month high, ahead of November inflation data, while Singapore shares fell 1 percent on disappointing manufacturing data. Financials and industrials led the gains in the Philippines, with SM Investments Corp firming 2.5 percent and SM Prime Holdings strengthening 1.8 percent. Most of the gains seem to be from the continued flow of investment into emerging markets, said Charles William Ang, an associate analyst with COL Financial Group Inc, adding that the market expected inflation to have eased in November which might be the fundamental cause for the rise. A Reuters poll showed consumer inflation likely eased last month for the first time in almost a year, coming off its highest rate in almost a decade, due to declining fuel and rice prices and a stronger peso. An ease in inflation would provide respite to the Philippines as persistent price pressures have curbed demand and prompted the government to shave its economic growth target for this year in October. Meanwhile, Singapore shares were headed for their session of fall in five after data showed the city-state's manufacturing growth slowed to a 16-month low in November. Technology and financial stocks were the top drags, with Venture Corp Ltd declining 4.1 percent and Genting Singapore Ltd shedding 1.9 percent. Among other markets in Southeast Asia, Indonesia rose 0.4 percent, helped by financial and material stocks. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT climbed 0.8 percent, while Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT gained 1.6 percent. Malaysian stocks dropped 0.5 percent, dragged by telecommunication services and consumer cyclical stocks, ahead of the release of October trade data on Wednesday. Malaysia's exports are expected to rise 6.2 percent in October from a year earlier, slightly slower than the previous month's pace, a Reuters poll showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 4:24 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3161.72 3190.62 -0.91 Bangkok 1675.72 1672.61 0.19 Manila 7669.3 7532.9 1.81 Jakarta 6140.307 6118.32 0.36 Kuala Lumpur 1691.53 1699.72 -0.48 Ho Chi Minh 954.16 951.59 0.27 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3161.72 3402.92 -7.09 Bangkok 1675.72 1753.71 -4.45 Manila 7669.3 8,558.42 -10.39 Jakarta 6140.307 6,355.65 -3.39 Kuala Lumpur 1691.53 1796.81 -5.86 Ho Chi Minh 954.16 984.24 -3.06 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)