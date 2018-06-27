FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 27, 2018 / 9:52 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines jumps most in 3 months; other markets fall

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Singapore shares fall for 4th session in 5
    * Indonesian shares give up early gains

    By Ambar Warrick
    June 27 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped 2.4 percent on
Wednesday, the most in three months, while other Southeast Asian
stock markets declined in line with broader Asia as further
falls in Chinese equities and the yuan sent ripples across the
region.    
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was down 0.9 percent as of 0752 GMT, with higher
oil prices also weighing on the region's import-heavy
economies.
    Singapore shares declined for a fourth session in
five and closed 0.8 percent lower, dragged by financials. Lender
DBS Group shed 1.2 percent.
    Industrial production, which is a main contributor to the
city-state's exports, rose in May.
    "However, looking ahead the growth trajectory may get more
challenging – first due to the heightened US-Sino trade tensions
which could impact regional manufacturing production chains if
the list of tariffs continue to grow; second the electronics
industry slowdown is becoming more apparent outside of
semiconductors," OCBC said in a note.
    Indonesian shares gave up early gains and closed
lower, weighed down by energy and consumer discretionary stocks.
    Coal miner Dian Swastatika Sentosa shed about 7
percent, while automobile wholesaler Astra International
 ended more than 4 percent lower. 
    The world's third-largest democracy and biggest
Muslim-majority country had its regional polls under tight
security during the day, with opinion polls suggesting current
President Joko Widodo might see a second term.    
    Philippine shares gained 2.4 percent as investors
sought to buy into a largely cheaper market ahead of the
quarter-end. Industrial and real estate stocks led the gains.
    "Apart from bargain-hunting, there is also the traditional
window-dressing before the quarter-end, so that has inspired
some buying appetite on select stocks," said Manny Cruz, an
analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc.
    Real estate company Ayala Land rose 2.7 percent,
while industrial conglomerate SM Investments Corp closed
4.5 percent higher, making it the biggest boost to the benchmark
index.

For Asian Companies click;  
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS    
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3254.77   3280.87         -0.80
 Bangkok            1618.66   1623.98         -0.33
 Manila             7176.43   7007.21         2.41
 Jakarta            5787.552  5825.649        -0.65
 Kuala Lumpur       1666.08   1675.86         -0.58
 Ho Chi Minh        968.91    983.02          -1.44
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3254.77   3402.92         -4.35
 Bangkok            1618.66   1753.71         -7.70
 Manila             7176.43   8558.42         -16.15
 Jakarta            5787.552  6355.654        -8.94
 Kuala Lumpur       1666.08   1796.81         -7.28
 Ho Chi Minh        968.91    984.24          -1.56
    

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.