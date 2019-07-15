SE Asia Stocks-Philippines jumps to 15-month high on dovish cenbank report

* China's Q2 GDP growth weakest in 27 years * Indonesia June trade balance lags expectation By Soumyajit Saha July 15 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped over 1.5% on Monday to their highest in more than 15 months, after a local daily reported of more scope for policy easing quoting the top central bank official, while Indonesian stocks were headed for a fourth session of gains in five. The Philippine Star newspaper quoted here the central bank governor, Benjamin Diokno, as saying dovish commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman last week, coupled with a recent uptick in the domestic inflation outlook, had provided more room to cut rates. "All eyes" were on the governor's commentary, said Fio Dejesus, an equity research analyst at RCBC Securities. "There is also some optimism moving into the second quarter, because the first-quarter GDP was not stellar," he added. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in May to support growth, after the economy grew weaker than expected in the first quarter. Risk sentiment was also aided by prospects of further stimulus by China after its economic growth in the June quarter slowed to the weakest in at least 27 years. "There is no denying (that) trade tensions are indeed coming home to roost in a very real way. In response, we expect that China will unleash an effective and targeted combination of fiscal and monetary easing to avert adverse shocks," Mizuho Bank said in a note to clients. Large caps were top gainers in the Philippines, with property developer SM Prime Holdings up 1.7%, while conglomerate SM Investments Corp added 4.3%. Financial and consumer stocks were top gainers in Indonesia, with Bank Central Asia Tbk rising 1%, while cigarette maker Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna climbed 1.7% Meanwhile, data showed June trade balance came in below expectations. Thai stocks rose marginally, helped by gains in energy stocks. Malaysian shares fell slightly, while Singapore stocks traded sideways. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0346 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3353.09 3357.34 -0.13 Bangkok 1733.28 1731.59 0.10 Manila 8267.42 8141.82 1.54 Jakarta 6415.265 6373.345 0.66 Kuala Lumpur 1667.64 1669.45 -0.11 Ho Chi Minh 975.06 975.4 -0.03 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3353.09 3068.76 9.27 Bangkok 1733.28 1563.88 10.83 Manila 8267.42 7,466.02 10.73 Jakarta 6415.265 6,194.50 3.56 Kuala Lumpur 1667.64 1690.58 -1.36 Ho Chi Minh 975.06 892.54 9.25 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)