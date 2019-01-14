SE Asia Stocks-Philippines jumps to 9-month closing high; others fall on China trade shock

* China's export slump jolts investor sentiment * Singapore snaps 6 straight sessions of gains By Shreya Mariam Job Jan 14 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped 1.5 percent on Monday to a nine-month closing high, driven by a recovery in financials, while other Southeast Asian markets fell in line with broader Asia after a shock contraction in Chinese exports raised fears of a sharper slowdown in global growth. The key Philippine stock index bounced back from early falls to close higher for a third session in four. Financials dragged the benchmark index lower on Friday after reports that the Philippine unit of South Korean shipbuilder Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd, Subic Shipyard, had filed for court rehabilitation proceedings, leaving top lenders in the archipelago to cover the fallout. "I guess investors realised that it was an overreaction. They are performing quite strongly right now… Financials are one of the strongest stocks today," said April Lee Tan, head of research at COL Financial Group. Bank of the Philippine Islands and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co rose 2.1 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, China trade shock rattled other markets in the region. China's exports unexpectedly fell the most in two years in December, while imports also contracted, pointing to further weakness in the world's second-largest economy in 2019 and deteriorating global demand. Thai stocks led the decline in the region with a 0.9 percent drop, hurt largely by energy stocks. PTT Pcl shed 3.1 percent, while Indorama Ventures PCL dropped 8.9 percent. Singapore stocks snapped six straight sessions of gains to close 0.8 percent lower, hurt by utilities and telecoms. Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd slipped 2.3 percent, while Singapore Telecommunications Ltd dropped 1.6 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3173.46 3198.65 -0.79 Bangkok 1582.57 1597.04 -0.91 Manila 8024.14 7904.09 1.52 Jakarta 6336.116 6361.465 -0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1676.16 1683.22 -0.42 Ho Chi Minh 901.8 902.71 -0.10 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3173.46 3068.76 3.41 Bangkok 1582.57 1563.88 1.20 Manila 8024.14 7,466.02 7.48 Jakarta 6336.116 6,194.50 2.29 Kuala Lumpur 1676.16 1690.58 -0.85 Ho Chi Minh 901.8 892.54 1.04 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)