SE Asia Stocks-Philippines jumps to near 3-month closing high

* Malaysia closes at highest level in 2-1/2 months * Singapore shares fall, financials drag * Thailand rises 0.8 pct, cenbank holds rate By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Aug 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, with Philippine shares bouncing back to their highest close in nearly three months ahead of economic growth data and a central bank meeting. The key Philippine stock index closed 1.6 percent higher, with holding firms and property plays leading the charge. Inflation surged in July, but the rise in U.S. stock markets on Tuesday as well as the positioning ahead of second-quarter GDP data bolstered investor confidence, said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. The Philippine central bank looks certain to raise interest rates for a third time this year at its meeting on Thursday, which comes after government data showed annual inflation moved further above its 2 percent-4 percent target range for 2018. The economy likely expanded at a slightly slower pace in the second quarter, according to a Reuters poll. However, imports in June grew at the fastest pace this year while exports dipped, bringing the trade deficit to more than $3 billion for a third straight month, government data showed. Among top gainers on Wednesday, property developer SM Prime Holdings rose 2.9 percent to its highest close since Jan. 29. Thai shares closed 0.8 percent higher after rising as much as 1 percent to their highest since June 13. Gas supplier PTT Public Co gained 1.4 percent, while Bangkok Dusit Medical Services climbed 3.9 percent. The Thai central bank held its benchmark interest rate near record lows, as expected, saying Southeast Asia's second-largest economy continued to face little inflationary pressure as growth pace improved. Malaysian shares climbed 0.8 percent to a two-and-half-month closing high, while Indonesian stocks erased early gains to end slightly higher. Singapore shares declined 0.4 percent, dragged by financials. DBS Group Holdings fell 3 percent to a two-week closing low, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp edged lower. Asia shares ex-Japan rose in the middle of a strong second-quarter U.S. earnings season and on expectations that China will ramp up fiscal stimulus to cushion the impact of its trade dispute with the United States. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3326.74 3340 -0.40 Bangkok 1721.64 1707.26 0.84 Manila 7851.46 7725.85 1.63 Jakarta 6094.829 6091.25 0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1804.73 1791.09 0.76 Ho Chi Minh 966.27 956.79 0.99 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3326.74 3402.92 -2.24 Bangkok 1721.64 1753.71 -1.83 Manila 7851.46 8558.42 -8.26 Jakarta 6094.829 6355.654 -4.10 Kuala Lumpur 1804.73 1796.81 0.44 Ho Chi Minh 966.27 984.24 -1.83 (Additional reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)