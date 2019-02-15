SE Asia Stocks-Philippines leads losses as all fall; Vietnam outperforms for week

* Softer China inflation sullies risk appetite * Singapore, Indonesia drop after disappointing data * Vietnam clocks near 5 pct weekly gain By Ambar Warrick Feb 15 (Reuters) - Philippines led falls across Southeast Asian stock markets, which ended lower on Friday following a string of disappointing economic data in the region, amid continued focus on U.S.-China trade talks. Softer inflation data from China sullied risk appetite as investors fretted over weakening demand from the region's biggest trading partner. Locally, Singapore saw weaker than expected fourth-quarter GDP growth, while Indonesia's trade deficit widened. The Philippine index ended about 1 percent down at a 1-month low, with financial stocks leading broader losses. The index lost for four out of five days this week, and shed 2 percent in the period. BDO Unibank ended nearly 5 percent lower, and was the biggest drag on the benchmark. Thai markets ended nearly 1 percent lower in broad-based losses ahead of the country's fourth-quarter economic data on Monday. A Reuters poll saw the country's GDP likely picking up for the quarter, although a number participants saw growth slowing in 2019. Singapore's stock index closed 0.4 percent down in mostly broad based losses, although consumer stocks lent some support. Thai Beverage closed around 13 percent higher after its first quarter net profit more than doubled. The index gained about 1.2 percent for the week, with banks seeing heavy buying ahead of their results next week. Singapore's banks, such as DBS Group and United Overseas Bank are among the largest in Southeast Asia, and are usually bought for their reliable returns. Investors also awaited Singapore's 2019 budget, due on Monday. The Indonesian benchmark ended 0.5 percent lower, with all sectors barring telecom and financial stocks in the red. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks closed about 0.6 percent down. The Vietnam index snapped a four-day rally and ended about 0.2 percent down, but outperformed regional peers for the week with a near 5 percent gain. Increased liquidity at the start of the year is beneficial to the country's index, which has outpaced its regional peers this year. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3239.74 3253.16 -0.41 Bangkok 1636.94 1652.64 -0.95 Manila 7908.89 7991.25 -1.03 Jakarta 6389.085 6420.018 -0.48 Kuala Lumpur 1688.83 1689.06 -0.01 Ho Chi Minh 950.89 952.34 -0.15 Change on year Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3239.74 3068.76 5.57 Bangkok 1636.94 1563.88 4.67 Manila 7908.89 7466.02 5.93 Jakarta 6389.085 6194.498 3.14 Kuala Lumpur 1688.83 1690.58 -0.10 Ho Chi Minh 950.89 892.54 6.54 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)