SE Asia Stocks-Philippines leads regional retreat after bumper week

* Philippines snaps 7-day winning streak * Losses in financials drag Indonesian index * Singapore, Thailand set to gain for fifth day By Arundhati Dutta June 5 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks plunged over 3% in early trade on Friday as investors locked in profits after seven straight sessions of sharp gains, with most other Southeast Asian markets slipping into the red after a bumper week of gains. Singapore and Malaysia were still on course for their best week since a little over a decade, while Philippine stocks were set to rack up their biggest weekly gain since March this year as optimism both regionally and globally about the reopening of coronavirus-hit economies coursed through markets. Governments across the region have also been taking steps to counter the impact of the crisis. Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist, UnionBank of the Philippines, said the pull back was driven by investors booking profits on the back of a halt in gains for the world's major stock markets on Thursday. Leading the fall, Philippine shares lost as much as 3.3%, with blue chip conglomerates SM Investments Corp and Ayala Land Inc sliding nearly 5%, each. The Indonesian benchmark shed as much as 1.3%, with financials accounting for most of the losses. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk slipped up to 3.5%. Malaysian shares edged lower, while Vietnamese equities were subdued. On the upside, Singaporean stocks, up for a fifth day, rose as much as 0.7%, lifted by gains in heavyweights such as Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd. Thai shares were slightly higher and extended gains to a fifth session, helped by communication services and financials. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0343 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2722.17 2707.2 0.55 Bangkok 1414.61 1411.01 0.26 Manila 6418.89 6517.49 -1.51 Jakarta 4897.899 4916.704 -0.38 Kuala Lumpur 1558.47 1561.84 -0.22 Ho Chi Minh 883.24 883.9 -0.07 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2722.17 3222.83 -15.53 Bangkok 1414.61 1579.84 -10.46 Manila 6418.89 7,815.26 -17.87 Jakarta 4897.899 6,299.54 -22.25 Kuala Lumpur 1558.47 1588.76 -1.91 Ho Chi Minh 883.24 960.99 -8.09 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)