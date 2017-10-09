SE Asia Stocks-Philippines posts record closing high; others lukewarm

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Philippine shares posted a record closing high on Monday as expectations of a tax overhaul kept investors upbeat. The country's Senate will discuss on Wednesday the tax reform proposal, which is crucial to President Rodrigo Duterte's ambitious plans to foster higher, sustainable growth. The tax measures, approved by the lower house of Congress in May, seek to expand the value-added tax base, raise excise taxes on fuel and automobiles, and slap levies on sugar-sweetened beverages among other changes. The Philippine benchmark stock index rose 0.7 percent, helped by financial and industrials stocks. JG Summit and Ayala Corp were the biggest gainers, rising 2.9 percent and 2.4 percent respectively. Electricity retailer Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc finished 2.3 percent higher. Investors also waited for the August trade data due on Tuesday. "I think the trade data will be positive, for say on a weaker peso," said Edgar Lay, a junior analyst with AB Capital Securities. "Our exports are increasing compared to our imports... So, the trade deficit will narrow this month." Meanwhile, most other Southeast Asian stock markets ended slightly higher, tracking gains from broader Asia as the flow of economic news remained generally supportive for global growth. Investors waited for the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting, due to be released on Wednesday. Thai shares erased early gains to end the session slightly lower, though shares of airline operators rose after the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organisation removed a red flag against Thailand after it downgraded the country in June 2015 over safety concerns. Thai Airways International and Airports of Thailand rose 3.2 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. Indonesian shares closed 0.2 percent higher, lifted by consumer staples and energy stocks. Mining contractor United Tractors Tbk gained 1.8 percent. Vietnam shares rose to their highest in over nine years with financial and material stocks accounting for most of the gains. SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 3291.56 3291.29 0.01 Bangkok 1692.22 1695.97 -0.22 Manila 8367.38 8310.88 0.68 Jakarta 5914.933 5905.378 0.16 Kuala Lumpur 1764.03 1764 0.00 Ho Chi Minh 808.96 807.8 0.14 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3291.56 2880.76 14.26 Bangkok 1692.22 1542.94 9.68 Manila 8367.38 6840.64 22.30 Jakarta 5914.933 5296.711 11.67 Kuala Lumpur 1764.03 1641.73 7.45 Ho Chi Minh 808.96 664.87 21.70 For Asian Companies click; (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)