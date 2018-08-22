Financials
August 22, 2018 / 4:14 AM / 3 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines rebounds; Thailand gains on financials

Sumeet Gaikwad

    * Thai energy shares gain
    * Vietnam up on financials

    Aug 22 (Reuters) - Philippine shares resumed trade on
Wednesday on a firm note after a holiday, led by real estate
stocks, while gains in financials and energy pushed the Thai
 index higher.
    Asian shares ex-Japan were trading 0.25
percent higher after the benchmark S&P 500 touched a
record high on Tuesday, buoyed by strong earnings reports in the
consumer sector and relative calm in the trade dispute between
the United States and China.    
    Blue-chips Ayala Land and SM Prime Holdings
, up around 2 percent each, were among the top gainers
on the Philippine index which was down more than 1 percent in
the previous session. Food & beverage products maker Universal
Robina Corp jumped nearly 4 percent.
    SM Prime Holdings, the biggest boost to the benchmark,
partially confirmed a media article about its three-year
expansion plans.
    Thai shares edged higher, with oil & gas explorer
PTT Exploration and Production gaining 0.7 percent
and lender Kasikornbank rising nearly 1 percent. 
    Thailand's customs-cleared annual exports in July grew
slightly from the previous month, commerce ministry data showed
on Wednesday. However, the growth in exports was below
forecasts. 
    The country recorded a trade deficit of $0.52 billion in
July, compared with June's $1.58 billion surplus, official data
showed.
    Vietnam shares were up 0.7 percent, helped by gains
in financials. 
    Financial markets in Singapore, Malaysia and
Indonesia were closed for a national holiday.
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0359GMT
      
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Bangkok            1701.42   1694.63         0.40
 Manila             7584.72   7500.53         1.12
 Ho Chi Minh        986.31    979.21          0.73
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Bangkok            1701.42   1753.71         -2.98
 Manila             7584.72   8558.42         -11.38
 Ho Chi Minh        986.31    984.24          0.21
 
 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)
