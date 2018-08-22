SE Asia Stocks-Philippines rebounds; Thailand gains on financials

* Thai energy shares gain * Vietnam up on financials By Sumeet Gaikwad Aug 22 (Reuters) - Philippine shares resumed trade on Wednesday on a firm note after a holiday, led by real estate stocks, while gains in financials and energy pushed the Thai index higher. Asian shares ex-Japan were trading 0.25 percent higher after the benchmark S&P 500 touched a record high on Tuesday, buoyed by strong earnings reports in the consumer sector and relative calm in the trade dispute between the United States and China. Blue-chips Ayala Land and SM Prime Holdings , up around 2 percent each, were among the top gainers on the Philippine index which was down more than 1 percent in the previous session. Food & beverage products maker Universal Robina Corp jumped nearly 4 percent. SM Prime Holdings, the biggest boost to the benchmark, partially confirmed a media article about its three-year expansion plans. Thai shares edged higher, with oil & gas explorer PTT Exploration and Production gaining 0.7 percent and lender Kasikornbank rising nearly 1 percent. Thailand's customs-cleared annual exports in July grew slightly from the previous month, commerce ministry data showed on Wednesday. However, the growth in exports was below forecasts. The country recorded a trade deficit of $0.52 billion in July, compared with June's $1.58 billion surplus, official data showed. Vietnam shares were up 0.7 percent, helped by gains in financials. Financial markets in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia were closed for a national holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0359GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Bangkok 1701.42 1694.63 0.40 Manila 7584.72 7500.53 1.12 Ho Chi Minh 986.31 979.21 0.73 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Bangkok 1701.42 1753.71 -2.98 Manila 7584.72 8558.42 -11.38 Ho Chi Minh 986.31 984.24 0.21 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)