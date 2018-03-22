SE Asia Stocks-Philippines rebounds, Vietnam hits record

* Philippine shares up over 1 pct, partially recover week's losses * Vietnam up for ninth straight session; hits record * Singapore shares fall 0.4 pct By Aaron Saldanha March 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, with the Philippines bouncing back from steep losses and Vietnam scaling an all-time peak, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate outlook for 2018 was seen as less hawkish than expected. The Fed raised its interest rate on Wednesday and reiterated two more rate increases this year, signalling caution in its monetary policy tightening pace. Philippine shares rose 1.1 percent on broad-based gains, bouncing back from three straight sessions of sharp losses. The country has experienced significant foreign fund outflows over the past few weeks, with the benchmark down about 6.6 percent year-to-date. The Philippine central bank is expected to leave its benchmark rate steady at its monetary policy meeting on Thursday, on optimism that annual inflation would ease back to its target range next year, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. The Fed maintaining its outlook for a total of three rate increases for the year helps retain the allure of higher yielding assets in emerging markets. Indonesian shares gained 0.4 percent, helped by gains across the board. Telecom services stocks and materials contributed the most to the benchmark, which broke a six-session losing streak on Wednesday. Telekomunikasi Indonesia was the top contributor, rising as much as 1.4 percent to recoup some of its losses last week. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks added 0.4 percent. Malaysian shares gained 0.3 percent as financials and consumer staples rose. Malayan Banking Bhd gained as much as 1.4 percent. Vietnam shares rose 1.6 percent to a record, led by gains in consumer staples and utilities. Seafood processing firm Vinh Hoan Corp was up as much as 3.4 percent. Meanwhile, Singapore shares lost 0.4 percent, weighed down by financials, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd shedding 1.1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AS AT 0400 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3498.58 3511.13 -0.36 Bangkok 1809.46 1801.43 0.45 Manila 7998.25 7909.07 1.13 Jakarta 6339.192 6312.831 0.42 Kuala Lumpur 1871.81 1865.8 0.32 Ho Chi Minh 1177.59 1159.39 1.57 Change so far in 2018 Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3498.58 3402.92 2.81 Bangkok 1809.46 1753.71 3.18 Manila 7998.25 8558.42 -6.55 Jakarta 6339.192 6355.654 -0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1871.81 1796.81 4.17 Ho Chi Minh 1177.59 984.24 19.64 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha, Additional reporting by Saif Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)