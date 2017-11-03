FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines retreats into red from record high; Vietnam jumps
November 3, 2017 / 10:19 AM / in 2 hours

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines retreats into red from record high; Vietnam jumps

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Devika Syamnath
    Nov 3 (Reuters) - Philippine shares retreated from a record
high scaled earlier on Friday to close 1.6 percent lower as
investors locked in profits from three straight sessions of
gains, while Vietnam reversed earlier losses to close higher.
    Industrials and financial stocks led the losses on the
Philippine index, reducing its weekly gain to nearly 1
percent. 
    Conglomerate JG Summit dropped 3.8 percent while
Bank of the Philippine Islands lost 4.2 percent. 
    "During the biggest part of the trading session investors
were quite optimistic anticipating better-than-expected
third-quarter results for some of the big companies," said
Lexter Azurin, an analyst with Manila-based AB Capital
Securities.
    Companies such as Ayala Corp, SM Investments
and JG Summit are scheduled to report quarterly results later
this month. 
    "But I guess some investors were seeing mixed reactions
given that current valuations (of the index movers) are quite
rich at this point so we're seeing a lot of investors starting
to take profits," said Azurin.
    Vietnamese shares pared earlier losses to close 1.3
percent higher.
    China and Vietnam reached an agreement on Friday to
diplomatically manage their dispute in the South China Sea. The
countries have long been at loggerheads over China's claim to
the majority of the regional sea.
    Industrials and financial stocks accounted for the gains on
the index, with builder FLC Faros Construction and 
Vietcombank rising 6.9 percent and 2 percent,
respectively. 
    Singapore ended marginally higher, with gains in
telecom stocks offsetting losses in consumer stocks.
    "Traders are being more cautious today, heading into the
weekend... the STI may turn range-bound these few days," said
Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital.
    Telco Singtel was the top gainer on the
city-state's index while Thai Beverage lost 1 percent
and led the decliners.
    The index has dropped 0.1 percent this week, its first
weekly loss in five. 
    Indonesian shares also closed marginally higher,
with the index gaining 1.1 percent on the week, its best in
twelve.
     Malaysian shares ended flat, resulting in the
index's fifth weekly drop in seven.  
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        3382.31       3380.5       0.05
  Bangkok          1701.47       1701.93      -0.03
  Manila           8376.13       8516.02      -1.64
  Jakarta          6039.541      6031.107     0.14
  Kuala Lumpur     1740.93       1741.05      -0.01
 Ho Chi Minh       843.73        833.09       1.28
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3382.31       2880.76      17.41
  Bangkok          1701.47       1542.94      10.27
  Manila           8376.13       6840.64      22.45
  Jakarta          6039.541      5296.711     14.02
  Kuala Lumpur     1740.93       1641.73      6.04
  Ho Chi Minh      843.73        664.87       26.90
 

 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
