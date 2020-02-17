Financials
February 17, 2020 / 10:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines rises; most others subdued amid China stimulus

Arundhati Dutta

4 Min Read

    * Philippines leads gains in the region
Singapore cuts 2020 growth forecast, flags recession risk
    * Thailand 2019 economy growth falls to 5-yr low

    Feb 17 (Reuters) - Philippine shares ended higher on Monday,
helped by last-minute buying in large caps after a sharp decline
last week, while most other Southeast Asian markets were subdued
as China's stimulus measures countered weak economic data from
the region. 
    The Philippine benchmark closed 0.6% higher and led
gains in the region, having lost 3% last week. 
    Gains were dominated by index heavyweights such as Ayala
Corp and SM Investments, which gained 0.7% and
2.3%, respectively.      
    In a move to cushion the economic fallout from the epidemic,
China's central bank lowered the interest rate on its
medium-term loans, paving the way for a cut in the country's
benchmark loan prime rate, set to be announced on
Thursday.
    The number of reported new virus cases in China's Hubei
province rose on Monday, after two days of falls, while the
death toll across mainland China reached 1,770.
    Singaporean stocks closed slightly lower after the
city-state cut its 2020 growth outlook and flagged the
possibility of recession on the likely impact from the outbreak.
Singapore is expected to roll out a hefty stimulus package at
its annual budget on Tuesday. 
    "A strong fiscal response is expected to mitigate the impact
of the virus outbreak," Irvin Seah, a senior economist at DBS
Group Research wrote in a note, adding that the city-state could
further loosen monetary policy if growth prospects worsen.
    Malaysian shares fell 0.5%, pulled lower by a drop
in telecom stocks. 
    The Thai index was little changed after data showed
the economy grew at its weakest pace in five years in 2019,
adding pressure on its central bank to cut rates.
    However, Advanced Info Service Pcl gained nearly
5% after it emerged as the biggest winner at Thailand's 5G
spectrum auctions on Sunday, with 23 licences.
    Indonesian equities were flat. The country's trade
gap widened sharply in January as falling metals prices weighed
on exports, data showed on Monday.
       
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3213      3220.03         -0.22
 Bangkok                1527.25   1526.3          0.06
 Manila                 7326.85   7282            0.62
 Jakarta                5867.523  5866.945        0.01
 Kuala Lumpur           1537.12   1544.46         -0.48
 Ho Chi Minh            934.77    937.45          -0.29
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              3213      3222.83         -0.31
 Bangkok                1527.25   1579.84         -3.33
 Manila                 7326.85   7,815.26        -6.25
 Jakarta                5867.523  6,299.54        -6.86
 Kuala Lumpur           1537.12   1588.76         -3.25
 Ho Chi Minh            934.77    960.99          -2.73
 



 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Aditya Soni)
