SE Asia Stocks-Philippines rises on upbeat corporate results; other markets subdued

* Thailand July inflation lower-than-expected * Philippines rebounds to close higher By Anushka Trivedi Aug 1 (Reuters) - Philippine shares rose on Thursday on robust corporate results, while other Southeast Asian markets traded in a thin range after the U.S. Federal Reserve thwarted hopes of a lengthy easing cycle. The Philippine main board reversed course from a five-week low hit earlier in the session to close 0.7% higher. Shares of Universal Robina Corp and Bank of the Philippine Islands lifted the benchmark as they advanced on reporting a jump in quarterly net profit. Real estate stocks also aided the index, which shows that "investors are more positive on those sectors – both property and banks because they've shown better-than-expected results", said Rachel Cruz, a research analyst with AP Securities. Vietnam shares climbed 0.6% after a private survey showed new orders in July rose at the fastest pace this year on increase in demand. Meanwhile, other Southeast Asian markets were subdued as the Fed delivered an expected quarter-point cut on Wednesday but steered clear of suggesting the need for any more monetary stimulus in the near future. Markets worldwide have rallied this year on the prospect of U.S. central bank slashing rates for the first time in over a decade, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks threw the markets into a disarray on Thursday. "We could see further pressure to global equities in the coming weeks as summer doldrums take many investors to the sidelines until we see fresh easing signals from the both the Fed and the European Central Bank," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA said. Thai shares stumbled to their worst session in four weeks, with financials and consumer stocks bearing the brunt. Thailand's annual consumer price index rose 0.98% in July from a year earlier, missing a Reuters poll forecast and came in under the central bank's advised range for a second straight month. The Bank of Thailand has downgraded the outlook for the country's economy this year and does not expect export growth but has shown unwillingness to chop interest rates, while raising concerns over the risks of lower interest rates for financial stability. Indonesia shares inched marginally lower with financials dragging the index. Lenders Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT and Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT dropped 2.5% and 2.7%, respectively. A senior official at the Financial Services Authority revealed that Indonesia plans to relax bank merger rules to encourage more consolidation in the sector. An index of Jakarta's 45 most liquid stocks dipped 0.6%. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3291.75 3300.75 -0.27 Bangkok 1699.75 1711.97 -0.71 Manila 8098.16 8045.8 0.65 Jakarta 6381.542 6390.505 -0.14 Kuala Lumpur 1639.07 1634.87 0.26 Ho Chi Minh 997.39 991.66 0.58 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3291.75 3068.76 7.27 Bangkok 1699.75 1563.88 8.69 Manila 8098.16 7,466.02 8.47 Jakarta 6381.542 6,194.50 3.02 Kuala Lumpur 1639.07 1690.58 -3.05 Ho Chi Minh 997.39 892.54 11.75 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)