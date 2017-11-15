SE Asia Stocks-Philippines sheds 1 pct, Vietnam slips from near 10-yr high

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Nov 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets weakened on Wednesday, with the Philippines slipping more than 1 percent and Vietnam pulling away from a near decade high, as a slide in global equities and oil prices spurred risk aversion. Broader Asian shares edged down, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, after oil prices took a beating on weak demand outlook. The International Energy Agency on Tuesday cut its oil demand growth forecast for the year and next, implying that the world oil consumption may not, as many expect, breach 100 million barrels per day next year, while supplies are likely to exceed that level. "Sliding equities on both sides of the Atlantic suggest that risk appetite continues to dissipate led by the buckle in Oil prices," said Mizuho Bank in a research note. Singapore shares edged 0.8 percent lower, with financials and industrials accounting for the losses. The city-state's biggest lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd fell 0.9 percent, while conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd dropped 2.3 percent. The Vietnamese index fell 0.4 percent, snapping an eight-session gaining streak that lifted the index to its highest close in nearly 10 years in the previous session. Real estate developer Vincom Retail Joint Stock Co fell 5.6 percent and was among the top drags on the index. Philippine shares shed 1.1 percent, dragged by industrials, with SM Investments Corp down 2.8 percent, and JG Summit Holdings losing 3.3 percent. Thai shares slumped 0.3 percent, with energy stocks leading the losses. Gas and petroleum distributor PTT Public Co Ltd down 1 percent, was the biggest drag. In contrast to the broader trend, Indonesian shares climbed about 0.1 percent, with Bank Central Asia Tbk up 1.2 percent. "The third-quarter cumulative non-tax revenue soared close to 40 percent, and that was driven by commodities, natural resources," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas, Indonesia. The index of the 45 most liquid stocks in Indonesia rose 0.3 percent. Indonesia posted a trade surplus for a third straight month in October, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday, as improved demand for commodities underpinned exports from Southeast Asia's biggest economy. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0430 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3370.52 3399.09 -0.84 Bangkok 1697.92 1702.63 -0.28 Manila 8276.64 8379.64 -1.23 Jakarta 5992.149 5988.292 0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1731.81 1733.61 -0.10 Ho Chi Minh 877.9 880.9 -0.34 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3370.52 2880.76 17.00 Bangkok 1697.92 1542.94 10.04 Manila 8276.64 6840.64 20.99 Jakarta 5992.149 5296.711 13.13 Kuala Lumpur 1731.81 1641.73 5.49 Ho Chi Minh 877.9 664.87 32.04 (Reporting by Karthika Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)