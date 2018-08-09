SE Asia Stocks-Philippines sheds early gains on lacklustre GDP data

* Philippines hit over 12-week high earlier in the session * Malaysia stocks at highest in over two months By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Aug 9 (Reuters) - Philippine stock markets on Thursday erased early gains and declined 1.3 percent after data showed economic growth unexpectedly slipped to near three-year lows, while most other Southeast Asian stocks rose in line with broader Asian peers. Philippine economic growth slowed sharply to 6 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, the statistics agency said on Thursday, and the growth rate came in below the 6.7 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. Investors took a cautious stance ahead of an expected interest rate hike at the central bank meeting later in the day. "When there is an increase in rates, it will slow down the growth of the economy," said Paolo Ayson, an analyst at Manila-based RCBC Securities, adding, "GDP data missing expectations might make it harder (for the central bank) to raise interest rates." Philippine shares were dragged by real estate stocks, with SM Prime Holdings sliding as much as 2.1 percent, while Ayala Land slipped up to 2.5 percent. Malaysian stocks hit their highest in over two months, with the utilities sector being the biggest boost. Shares of Tenaga Nasional Bhd nudged 1.2 percent higher. Indonesian stocks traded steady as gains in consumer and energy stocks outpaced losses in financials. United Tractors gained as much as 1.3 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia slipped up to 1.2 percent. Vietnam shares held a firmer tone, hitting their highest in six weeks. Vietnam's largest brewer Sabeco, formally known as Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, boosted the index with a jump of 3.5 percent. Thai shares rose to an eight-week high, with banks Siam Commercial Bank and Kasikornbank gaining 1.4 percent each. The bourse was in line for a third straight session of gains. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 percent after edging lower in early trade. Singapore was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0416 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Bangkok 1725.03 1721.64 0.20 Manila 7779.03 7851.46 -0.92 Jakarta 6096.839 6094.829 0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1809.88 1804.73 0.29 Ho Chi Minh 970.17 966.27 0.40 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Bangkok 1725.03 1753.71 -1.64 Manila 7779.03 8558.42 -9.11 Jakarta 6096.839 6355.654 -4.07 Kuala Lumpur 1809.88 1796.81 0.73 Ho Chi Minh 970.17 984.24 -1.43 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)