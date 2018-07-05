FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines sheds over 1 pct; others wary before U.S. tariff deadline

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Philippines snaps 4-day rally, sees worst day in a week
Singapore rises for second straight day

    By Sumeet Gaikwad
    July 5 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell more than 1
percent on Thursday after the country's June inflation hit an
over five-year high, while other markets in the region were
subdued on caution ahead of Friday's deadline for further U.S.
tariffs on Chinese goods. 
    The Philippine consumer price index stood at 5.2 percent in
June, above the 4.8 percent forecast in a Reuters poll, raising
expectations of a third interest rate hike this
year.
    "Inflation data is negative for equity markets and it could
(trigger) more rate hikes, which might result in slower growth
going forward," said Charles William Ang, associate analyst at
COL Financial Group.
    Financial and industrial stocks weighed on the benchmark
with blue-chip SM Investments Corp and Ayala Corp
 slipping 2.8 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.
    "Base case of at least (the) central bank and analysts is
that inflation would remain high this year and may normalize
next year," Ang added. 
    Meanwhile, other markets in the region were subdued on
worries that further U.S. tariffs on China would be met with a
tit-for-tat response from the world's second-largest economy.
. 
    Indonesian shares fell 0.4 percent, weighed down by
financial and consumer stocks. Unilever Indonesia and
Bank Central Asia, fell 0.5 percent and 1 percent,
respectively, on profit-booking. 
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
fell 0.8 percent. 
    Singapore stocks rose for a second straight day, led
by real estate and telecom shares. Market heavyweight Singapore
Telecommunications rose 1.3 percent while property
investor UOL Group gained more than 4.4 percent. 
    Malaysian shares were trading marginally higher amid
thin volumes ahead of the country's trade data for May due later
in the day.
    Malaysia's exports are expected to have grown 6.4 percent in
May from a year earlier, slowing sharply from the previous
month, a Reuters poll showed.
    Vietnam's Ho-Chi-Minh index was trading 0.3 percent
higher. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AS AT 0359 GMT
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3247.69   3244.89         0.09
 Bangkok            1612.94   1629.2          -1.00
 Manila             7243.95   7348.42         -1.42
 Jakarta            5711.318  5733.639        -0.39
 Kuala Lumpur       1688.43   1688.45         0.00
 Ho Chi Minh        917.5     914.99          0.27
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3247.69   3402.92         -4.56
 Bangkok            1612.94   1753.71         -8.03
 Manila             7243.95   8558.42         -15.36
 Jakarta            5711.318  6355.654        -10.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1688.43   1796.81         -6.03
 Ho Chi Minh        917.5     984.24          -6.78
 

 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
