SE Asia Stocks-Philippines sheds over 1 pct; others wary before U.S. tariff deadline

* Philippines snaps 4-day rally, sees worst day in a week Singapore rises for second straight day By Sumeet Gaikwad July 5 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell more than 1 percent on Thursday after the country's June inflation hit an over five-year high, while other markets in the region were subdued on caution ahead of Friday's deadline for further U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods. The Philippine consumer price index stood at 5.2 percent in June, above the 4.8 percent forecast in a Reuters poll, raising expectations of a third interest rate hike this year. "Inflation data is negative for equity markets and it could (trigger) more rate hikes, which might result in slower growth going forward," said Charles William Ang, associate analyst at COL Financial Group. Financial and industrial stocks weighed on the benchmark with blue-chip SM Investments Corp and Ayala Corp slipping 2.8 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. "Base case of at least (the) central bank and analysts is that inflation would remain high this year and may normalize next year," Ang added. Meanwhile, other markets in the region were subdued on worries that further U.S. tariffs on China would be met with a tit-for-tat response from the world's second-largest economy. . Indonesian shares fell 0.4 percent, weighed down by financial and consumer stocks. Unilever Indonesia and Bank Central Asia, fell 0.5 percent and 1 percent, respectively, on profit-booking. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell 0.8 percent. Singapore stocks rose for a second straight day, led by real estate and telecom shares. Market heavyweight Singapore Telecommunications rose 1.3 percent while property investor UOL Group gained more than 4.4 percent. Malaysian shares were trading marginally higher amid thin volumes ahead of the country's trade data for May due later in the day. Malaysia's exports are expected to have grown 6.4 percent in May from a year earlier, slowing sharply from the previous month, a Reuters poll showed. Vietnam's Ho-Chi-Minh index was trading 0.3 percent higher. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AS AT 0359 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3247.69 3244.89 0.09 Bangkok 1612.94 1629.2 -1.00 Manila 7243.95 7348.42 -1.42 Jakarta 5711.318 5733.639 -0.39 Kuala Lumpur 1688.43 1688.45 0.00 Ho Chi Minh 917.5 914.99 0.27 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3247.69 3402.92 -4.56 Bangkok 1612.94 1753.71 -8.03 Manila 7243.95 8558.42 -15.36 Jakarta 5711.318 6355.654 -10.14 Kuala Lumpur 1688.43 1796.81 -6.03 Ho Chi Minh 917.5 984.24 -6.78 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)