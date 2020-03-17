SE Asia Stocks-Philippines shuts markets, others tumble as coronavirus wreaks havoc

Financials
    * Philippines suspends stock and bond trading indefinitely
    * Markets unimpressed by coordinated stimulus, policy
-analyst
    * Indonesian index hits circuit breaker for the 3rd time in
four
sessions 

    March 17 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Tuesday, while the Philippine bourse suspended trading
indefinitely in an unprecedented move, on fears of the damaging
effects stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
    Philippines shut down trading on its stock exchange
and bond markets until further notice in a bid to protect the
safety of traders, even as it put half its population of 107
million under a strict home quarantine to curb the spread.

    While Philippines managed to escape the broad losses in
markets, other markets in the region suffered after Wall
Street's main indexes clocked a historic rout overnight in their
biggest plunge since the 1987 'Black Monday' market crash.

    "The global growth picture looks increasingly dire and
subject to further down-side risks as the 'unknowns'... are more
glaring than the 'knowns'," said Venkateswaran Lavanya, analyst
at Mizuho Bank, in a note.
    Lavanya also said that despite monetary policy action across
the board and a commitment from G7 leaders to coordinate
measures, global markets "remained unimpressed".
    Indonesian equities ended 5% lower, after having
triggered a circuit breaker that halted trading for thirty
minutes - the third such instance across the last four trading
sessions.
    Financials and consumers were the worst hit, with Bank
Central Asia falling 7% and household goods maker
Unilever Indonesia losing 6.8%.
    Singapore shares fell 1.7%, to close at their lowest
in at least 10 and a half years. Lender DBS Group Holdings
 and real estate firm Capitaland lost about
3% each.
    However, losses were limited by data that showed the
city-state's exports grew 3% in February buoyed by increased
shipments of electronics and specialised machinery, against
expectations for a sharp decline.
    The Thai bourse fell 1% in a low-volume and highly
volatile trading session. The tourism-reliant nation approved
plans to postpone next month's Thai New Year holiday and close
schools to limit the spread of the virus.
    Malaysian stocks fell 1.9%, despite the government
bumping up its stimulus package by $230 million to combat the
impact of the virus.
    The nation closed off its borders, restricted internal
movement, shut schools and universities and ordered most
businesses to close after a rapid rise in coronavirus cases.



For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              2454.53   2495.77         -1.65
 Bangkok                1035.17   1046.08         -1.04
 Jakarta                4456.749  4690.657        -4.99
 Kuala Lumpur           1256.58   1280.63         -1.88
 Ho Chi Minh            745.78    747.86          -0.28
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              2454.53   3222.83         -23.84
 Bangkok                1035.17   1579.84         -34.48
 Manila                 5335.37   7,815.26        -31.73
 Jakarta                4456.749  6,299.54        -29.25
 Kuala Lumpur           1256.58   1588.76         -20.91
 Ho Chi Minh            745.78    960.99          -22.39
 
    

 (Reporting by Arpit Nayak; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
