June 26, 2018 / 9:59 AM / in 35 minutes

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines snaps 8 sessions of fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Singapore rises after robust manufacturing data
    * Indonesian stocks fall for fifth session in six

    By Ambar Warrick
    June 26 (Reuters) - Philippine shares closed higher for the
first time in nine sessions on Tuesday, driven mainly by
industrial and real estate stocks, while Indonesian shares fell
for a fifth session in six.
    The Philippine Stock Exchange PSEi Index rose 0.3
percent with industrial conglomerate JG Summit Holdings
closing 3.8 percent higher, while property developer SM Prime
Holdings Inc gained 1.4 percent.
    Singapore stocks recovered from an early fall to
close 0.6 percent higher, helped largely by a turnaround in
financials. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd rose 0.7
percent.
    The island state's industrial production in May accelerated
11.1 percent from a year earlier, bolstered by higher output in
pharmaceutical and electronics sectors. A jump in manufacturing
output bodes well for Singapore's economy, which depends chiefly
on exports.
    Among losers, Indonesian shares closed 0.6 percent
lower, dragged largely by financials. Bank Central Asia
 ended 3.7 percent lower, while Bank Negara Indonesia
 closed at a one-month low.
    The central bank is likely to raise its key interest rate
when it meets this Friday, as the country looks to stabilise the
fragile rupiah, a Reuters poll showed.
    Vietnam shares ended about 0.8 percent lower, weighed
down by financials and consumer staples. Insurer BaoViet
Holdings fell 3.1 percent, while Vietnam Dairy Products
JSC ended 1.8 percent lower.
    Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was down 0.4 percent.
    "Asian bourses are likely to remain handicapped in trading
for the near-term as investors prefer to de-risk into the
heightened global trade war uncertainties and thinner summer
trading conditions," OCBC said in a research note.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS    
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3280.87   3260.84         0.61
 Bangkok            1623.98   1622.28         0.10
 Manila             7007.21   6986.88         0.29
 Jakarta            5825.649  5859.083        -0.57
 Kuala Lumpur       1675.86   1678.1          -0.13
 Ho Chi Minh        983.02    990.52          -0.76
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3280.87   3402.92         -3.59
 Bangkok            1623.98   1753.71         -7.40
 Manila             7007.21   8558.42         -18.12
 Jakarta            5825.649  6355.654        -8.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1675.86   1796.81         -6.73
 Ho Chi Minh        983.02    984.24          -0.12
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
