SE Asia Stocks-Philippines surges most in 32 months on report China plans import tariff cuts

* Most markets rise as trade war concerns fade * Singapore, Indonesia climb for third session By Sumeet Gaikwad Sept 21 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped 3.5 percent on Friday, the most in 32 months, following a report that China plans to reduce the average tariff rate on imports from most of its trading partners as soon as October. The move was in line with Beijing's pledge to its trading partners, including the United States, that it would take measures to further increase imports, Bloomberg reported on Thursday without specifying the countries which would enjoy lower Chinese tariffs. "This would trim the impact of a possible blowout of the U.S.-China trade war on global trade. So, the positive outlook benefited emerging markets," said Fio De Jesus, an analyst with Manila-based RCBC Securities. Sentiment was also upbeat as broader Asia extended gains on views that fresh U.S. and Chinese tariffs on reciprocal imports may be less harsh than feared. The Philippine Stock Exchange PSEi Index posted its sharpest daily gain since January 2016, after shedding 3.8 percent in the previous three sessions. Financials and industrials led the rally with BDO Unibank and SM Investments Corp gaining 7.6 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, most other Southeast Asian stock markets also rose. Singapore shares added 1.2 percent, extending gains into a third session and posting their highest close in three weeks. Index heavyweights DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank jumped 3.2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. Indonesian shares closed higher for a third session in a row and posted their highest close in over two weeks. Financials led the gains with Bank Negara Indonesia rising 4.8 percent, while Bank Mandiri gained 2.6 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks climbed 0.5 percent. Thai shares closed marginally higher, while Malaysia rose 0.4 percent. Vietnam shares fell marginally, but did not see any significant moves following President Tran Dai Quang's death. For the week, Singapore shares advanced 1.8 percent, Indonesia gained 0.4 percent and Thailand jumped 2 percent, while Philippine stocks declined 0.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3217.68 3180.43 1.17 Bangkok 1756.12 1752.11 0.23 Manila 7383 7134.73 3.48 Jakarta 5957.744 5931.266 0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1810.64 1803.7 0.38 Ho Chi Minh 1002.97 1004.74 -0.18 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3217.68 3402.92 -5.44 Bangkok 1756.12 1753.71 0.14 Manila 7383 8558.42 -13.73 Jakarta 5957.744 6355.654 -6.26 Kuala Lumpur 1810.64 1796.81 0.77 Ho Chi Minh 1002.97 984.24 1.90 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)