SE Asia Stocks-Philippines, Thailand end higher; Sino-U.S. talks in focus

* Philippines posts over 1-week closing high * Thai shares buoyed by energy stocks By Sumeet Gaikwad Aug 22 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks closed higher on Wednesday after marking the best session in three weeks earlier in trade, while the Thai index ended firmer, as market focus was largely attuned to tariff talks between the United States and China. Asian shares ex-Japan were trading 0.2 percent higher after the benchmark S&P 500 touched a record high in the previous session, buoyed by strong earnings in the consumer sector. The two-day meeting is the first formal U.S.-China trade talks since U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Chinese economic adviser Liu He in Beijing in June. The trade talks were expected to open on Wednesday under the cloud of a prediction by U.S. President Donald Trump that there would be no real progress. Philippine shares were boosted by real estate stocks with Ayala Land ending 2.1 percent higher. Property developer SM Prime Holdings, one of the biggest gainers on the bourse, partially confirmed a media article about its three-year expansion plans. "It's the sentiment due to positive overnight indicators such as (record gains on) the Wall Street and that emerging markets, in general, looked positive," said Fio Dejesus, equity research analyst, RCBC Securities. Thai shares recovered from previous session's losses to end higher. Gas explorer PTT Exploration and Production ended 2.6 percent firmer, while Thai Oil added nearly 3 percent to the index. Thailand's customs-cleared annual exports in July grew slightly from the previous month, data from the commerce ministry showed on Wednesday. However, the exports' growth rate fell short of expectations. The country recorded a trade deficit of $0.52 billion in July, compared with June's $1.58 billion surplus, official data showed. Vietnam shares ended steady on the back of gains in utility and real estate stocks. Meanwhile, financial markets in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia were closed for holidays. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Bangkok 1698.3 1694.63 0.22 Manila 7632.26 7500.53 1.76 Ho Chi Minh 982.15 979.21 0.30 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Bangkok 1698.3 1753.71 -3.16 Manila 7632.26 8558.42 -10.82 Ho Chi Minh 982.15 984.24 -0.21 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)