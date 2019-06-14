SE Asia Stocks-Play defensive ahead of China data, Philippines drops nearly 1%

* Philippines on track for 4th straight weekly gain * China industrial production, retail sales data awaited * Indonesia on track for third straight session of falls By Shreya Mariam Job June 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets traded in a tight range on Friday as investors awaited a host of data from China, with Philippines shedding nearly 1% on the back of industrials. China will release May industrial production, retail sales and investment numbers later in the day which could throw light on the impact of strenuous Sino-U.S. trade relations on the world's second-largest economy. The U.S. Federal Reserve is meeting on June 18-19 and investors are keen to see if its monetary policy stance is in sync with market expectations for a near-term rate cut. Investment manager Vanguard now sees the chance of a U.S. recession in the next 12-18 months at 40%, up from 30%, and believes the Fed will implement an "insurance" rate cut as early as next week. However, a Reuters poll suggests that the Fed will maintain rates. Philippine shares fell 0.9% on Friday but were headed for a fourth straight weekly gain. JG Summit Holdings Inc declined 2.1%, while International Container Terminal Services Inc dropped 2.4%. "From our perspective these declines are driven by mostly profit-taking... since a lot of these companies rallied for the past week," said Rachelle C Cruz, an analyst at AP Securities. ICT shares had gained 8% this week up to last close, while JG Summit had gained 3.3%. Indonesian stocks slid 0.3%, dragged by consumer stocks. Unilever Indonesia Tbk Pt dropped 0.9%. For the week, however, the key Jakarta stock index was up 1.3%. Vietnam stocks gained 0.4% on the back of financials, but were down 0.9% for the week. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0324 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3219.09 3220.66 -0.05 Bangkok 1673.39 1674.14 -0.04 Manila 7975.86 8051.76 -0.94 Jakarta 6256.461 6273.082 -0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1642.12 1643.74 -0.10 Ho Chi Minh 953.72 950.08 0.38 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3219.09 3068.76 4.90 Bangkok 1673.39 1563.88 7.00 Manila 7975.86 7,466.02 6.83 Jakarta 6256.461 6,194.50 1.00 Kuala Lumpur 1642.12 1690.58 -2.87 Ho Chi Minh 953.72 892.54 6.85 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)