SE Asia Stocks-Plunge as trade war escalates; Philippines slumps over 2%

* Singapore shares fall to seven-week low * Indonesia awaits Q2 GDP data By Soumyajit Saha Aug 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets took a beating on Monday, with Philippines and Singapore sinking about 2%, as the Sino-U.S. trade war intensified, while weakening services sector data from China added to the gloom. Risk appetite was all but erased as a sudden escalation by U.S. President Donald Trump last week broke a month-long trade truce, with China vowing to counter what it called an "irrational, irresponsible act". "Trump's fresh tariff declaration have clearly reinstated US-China risks to a "boil "from a "simmer"," Mizuho Bank said in a note. A fall in services sector growth in China, the region's biggest trading partner, further added to the woe of market participants. The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 51.6 in July from June's 52.0, the lowest reading since February. Financial stocks weighed on the Philippine index as it fell more than 2%. Property developer SM Prime Holdings was down 2.5%, while lender Bank of the Philippine Islands shed 2.1%. Singapore's index fell to their lowest in over seven weeks, hurt by financials and industrial sectors. Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings dropped 4.2%, while investment holding co DBS Group Holdings fell 2.6% The Indonesian benchmark touched their lowest in over two weeks, hurt by losses in financial and consumer stocks. Lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) and cigarette manufacturer Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna receded about 2.7% each. Trading was also at a fraction of its monthly average as investors awaited Indonesia's Q2 GDP data. A Reuters poll forecast GDP growth to remain roughly unchanged from the previous quarter. An index of Jakarta's 45 most liquid stocks dipped 1.7%. Malaysian shares fell, while the Thai index was also lower, hurt by losses in their respective banking sector stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0343 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3199.95 3261.11 -1.88 Bangkok 1673.72 1684.71 -0.65 Manila 7960.01 8129.93 -2.09 Jakarta 6247.591 6340.18 -1.46 Kuala Lumpur 1613.14 1626.76 -0.84 Ho Chi Minh 983.64 991.1 -0.75 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3199.95 3068.76 4.28 Bangkok 1673.72 1563.88 7.02 Manila 7960.01 7,466.02 6.62 Jakarta 6247.591 6,194.50 0.86 Kuala Lumpur 1613.14 1690.58 -4.58 Ho Chi Minh 983.64 892.54 10.21 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Rashmi Aich)