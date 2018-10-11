SE Asia Stocks-Plunge; Singapore hits over 20-mth closing low, Vietnam slumps 5 pct

* Malaysia extends losses to 7th session * Philippine index falls to 21-month closing low * U.S. inflation data awaited By Niyati Shetty Oct 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets plummeted on Thursday amid a global equities rout, a day after the Wall Street recorded its worst day in eight months on mounting concerns over a rapid rise in bond yields and the likelihood of faster interest rate hikes. U.S. inflation figures, due later on Thursday, will be closely watched by investors as a high outcome would only stoke speculation of more aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Singapore shares declined to a more than twenty-month closing low and the Vietnamese index plunged nearly 5 percent as investors trimmed exposure to riskier assets amid a confluence of factors including a heated Sino-U.S. trade battle and the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) warnings about global financial stability and growth risks. IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Thursday urged countries to "use all the tools" to resist the consequences of inevitable capital outflows. Lagarde added that some emerging markets, including South East Asian countries, have been reluctant to ramp up such controls in the belief that they should only be used in exceptional circumstances. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan hit a nineteen-month low during the day. Singapore shares, down 2.7 percent, extended losses into a sixth session, with heavyweights Jardine Strategic Holdings and Jardine Matheson Holdings falling 4.4 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively. The Vietnamese index dropped 4.8 percent to a more than two-month closing low and was the worst performer in the region. Petrovietnam Gas fell 6.9 percent while Vingroup JSC lost 3.7 percent. "Domestically, Vietnam is facing an upward pressure on inflation, mostly due to a rise in energy prices. We don't know yet where the (market) bottom is," said Tran Anh Tuan, chief analyst at Vietcombank Securities. Thai shares slumped 2.5 percent to a four-week closing low, weighed down by energy stocks. PTT PCL, down 3.7 percent, was the biggest drag on the index. Thailand's energy regulator is set to block the company's bid to acquire Glow Energy PCL. The Manila index declined 1.7 percent to a 21-month closing low, weighed down by industrials and financials sectors. SM Investments slid 3.2 percent while Ayala Corp fell 2 percent. Malaysian shares hit a three-month closing low, extending losses into a seventh session, while the Indonesian index fell 2 percent to a five-week closing low. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3047.39 3131.48 -2.69 Bangkok 1682.89 1721.82 -2.26 Manila 6884.38 7001.14 -1.67 Jakarta 5702.822 5820.668 -2.02 Kuala Lumpur 1708.49 1735.18 -1.54 Ho Chi Minh 945.89 993.96 -4.84 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3047.39 3402.92 -10.45 Bangkok 1682.89 1753.71 -4.04 Manila 6884.38 8558.42 -19.56 Jakarta 5702.822 6355.654 -10.27 Kuala Lumpur 1708.49 1796.81 -4.92 Ho Chi Minh 945.89 984.24 -3.90 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru, Additional Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Vyas Mohan)