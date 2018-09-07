Financials
September 7, 2018 / 9:53 AM / 3 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Post weekly losses; Singapore hits 16-mth low

Sumeet Gaikwad

3 Min Read

    * Philippines proves worst weekly performer in the region
    * Singapore loses 2.5 percent this week
    * Indonesia gains for second straight session 

    By Sumeet Gaikwad
    Sept 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended the
week with steep losses as emerging market currency woes and
global trade tensions sent investors fleeing from risky assets,
with Singapore dropping to its lowest close in more than 16
months on Friday.
    Indonesian shares bounced back further in the session, but
still ended the week down 2.8 percent, while the Philippines'
3.3 percent drop on the week was the steepest in the region.
    Rising U.S. interest rates, worsening global trade
environment and sell-off in emerging market currencies have
pressurized global markets this year with no sight of immediate
relief. 
    The Philippine central bank will take all actions necessary
to deal with speculative activity to prevent sharp swings in the
foreign exchange market, its governor said on Friday, as the
peso hit a more than 12-year low against the dollar.

    Philippine shares dropped to a two-week low in the
session, as blue chips SM Investments Corp and Ayala
Corp fell 2.2 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively. 
    Singapore shares fell to their lowest close in over
16 months, led by a decline in financial stocks as DBS Group
Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
declined 1 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.
    Thai shares closed lower, weighed down by energy
stocks, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 2 percent.
    Meanwhile, Indonesian shares extended gains to a
second straight session. 
    Consumer products maker Unilever Indonesia jumped
5.7 percent, while diversified conglomerate Astra International
 rose 5.5 percent. 
    The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
was up 1.9 percent. 
    Malaysian shares ended largely unchanged. The
country's industrial output rose 2.6 percent in July from a year
earlier, beating economists' forecast by a large margin,
government data showed on Friday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day                             
 Market          Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3134.39   3147.69         -0.42
 Bangkok         1689.49   1693.94         -0.26
 Manila          7598.64   7638.71         -0.52
 Jakarta         5851.465  5776.095        1.30
 Kuala Lumpur    1799.17   1798.57         0.03
 Ho Chi Minh     968.9     958.19          1.12
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3134.39   3402.92         -7.89
 Bangkok         1689.49   1753.71         -3.66
 Manila          7598.64   8558.42         -11.21
 Jakarta         5851.465  6355.654        -7.93
 Kuala Lumpur    1799.17   1796.81         0.13
 Ho Chi Minh     968.9     984.24          -1.56
 
 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.