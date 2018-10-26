SE Asia Stocks-Post weekly losses, Singapore hits 21-mth closing low

* Singapore, Thailand post 4th straight week of losses * Vietnam marks a 6 pct drop on the week By Rashmi Ashok Oct 26 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets dropped on Friday, tracking broader Asia as fears over cooling global growth and trade tensions hit investor confidence, while Philippine shares rebounded after three losing sessions. Singapore shares fell 1.4 percent to a 21-month closing low, as Asian shares ex-Japan dropped to their lowest since February 2017 and S&P E-mini futures slumped in Asian trading on Friday. The city-state's lender United Overseas Bank Limited closed 3.5 percent lower, while casino operator Genting Singapore Ltd dropped 2.8 percent. Singapore shares dropped 3 percent this week, their fourth straight week of losses. Thai shares fell 0.9 percent in the session, deepening the week's losses to 2.3 percent and marking their fourth losing week. The index was dragged down by energy stocks such as oil and gas producer PTT PCL, which shed 2 percent, and PTT Exploration and Production PCL, which lost 1.5 percent. Oil prices fell on Friday and were on track for a third weekly loss, as Saudi Arabia warned of rising inventories amid a slump in global markets and trade that dampens the outlook for fuel demand. Malaysian stocks extended their losses to a seventh straight session, as mobile communications provider Digi.Com Berhad fell 1.7 percent and marine port operator MISC Berhad gave up 2.3 percent. The index dropped 2.8 percent on the week. Vietnam closed 1 percent down, wrapping up its fourth consecutive losing week, with weekly losses ballooning to 6 percent. Real-estate stocks weighed down the market the most in the session, with Vinhomes Joint Stock Company losing 5.1 percent and No Va Land Investment Group Corp shedding 1.9 percent. Philippine stocks gained 1.4 percent in the session, clawing back some of the week's earlier losses, as investors snapped up beaten down stocks as valuations turned attractive. However, the index still recorded a weekly loss of 1.2 percent. Conglomerate SM Investments Corp added 4.1 percent in the session while San Miguel Corp edged up 2.9 percent. Indonesian shares closed 0.5 percent higher, but still ended the week with a 0.9 percent drop. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk gained 3.1 percent in the session and telecom operator PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk gained 2.3 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 2972.02 3012.84 -1.35 Bangkok 1628.96 1644.33 -0.93 Manila 7064.33 6966.84 1.40 Jakarta 5784.921 5754.965 0.52 Kuala Lumpur 1683.06 1686.59 -0.21 Ho Chi Minh 900.82 910.17 -1.03 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2972.02 3402.92 -12.66 Bangkok 1628.96 1753.71 -7.11 Manila 7064.33 8,558.42 -17.46 Jakarta 5784.921 6,355.65 -8.98 Kuala Lumpur 1683.06 1796.81 -6.33 Ho Chi Minh 900.82 984.24 -8.48 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)