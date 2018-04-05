FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rebound as U.S.-China trade war fears ease; S'pore up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Asian shares ex-Japan rebound
    * Singapore climbs nearly 2 pct
    * Vietnam marks 16th winning session in 19

    By Nicole Pinto
    April 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets gained on
Thursday, with Singapore bouncing back strongly from the
previous session's losses, as Washington expressed willingness
to negotiate a resolution with Beijing, assuaging fears of a
full-blown trade war between the two nations.
    Broader Asian shares outside Japan gained
0.6 percent, after Wall Street's three major indexes staged a
comeback to close around 1 percent higher overnight.
    Singapore shares closed nearly 2 percent higher,
after having slumped 2.1 percent on Wednesday, with financials
leading the recovery. 
    The city-state's biggest lender, DBS Group Holdings Ltd
 gained 3.1 percent, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp
Ltd climbed 2.2 percent. 
    Malaysian shares rose 1.1 percent, with top lenders
CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and Malayan Banking Bhd
 ending 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent higher,
respectively. 
    Malaysia's exports in February fell 2 percent from a year
earlier, easing sharply from the 17.9 percent growth recorded in
January, government data showed.
    Philippine stocks closed 0.3 percent higher, with
conglomerate SM Investments Corp gaining 1.5 percent.
    The Philippine central bank will review the need for a
measured policy response to anchor price expectations, Governor
Nestor Espenilla said on Tuesday, signalling that a near-term
rate increase might be on the cards after inflation accelerated
at its fastest pace in five years last month.
    A weakening currency and rising inflation rate have made the
Philippine equity market Asia's worst performer so far this
year.    
    Indonesian shares ended 0.4 percent higher, with
telecom and consumer staples being the top gainers. 
    Telecom firm Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Perusahaan Perseroan PT rose 2.2 percent while
Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT closed nearly 1 percent
higher. 
    The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
rose 0.5 percent.
    Vietnam shares rose marginally, marking their 16th
winning session in 19. The index had jumped 21.1 percent this
year as of Wednesday's close. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day
                 Current     Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3405.65     3339.7          1.97
 Bangkok         1739.92     1724.98         0.87
 Manila          8022.16     7997.67         0.31
 Jakarta         6183.227    6157.096        0.42
 Kuala Lumpur    1836.13     1815.94         1.11
 Ho Chi Minh     1193.17     1191.54         0.14
                                             
 Change on year                              
 Market          Current     End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3405.65     3402.92         0.08
 Bangkok         1739.92     1753.71         -0.79
 Manila          8022.16     8558.42         -6.27
 Jakarta         6183.227    6355.654        -2.71
 Kuala Lumpur    1836.13     1796.81         2.19
 Ho Chi Minh     1193.17     984.24          21.23
 
 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
