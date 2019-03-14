SE Asia Stocks-Remain in wait-and-watch mode after mixed China data

* China's Jan-Feb industrial output slips, investment picks up * Profit taking may be likely in near term - Singapore analyst By Rashmi Ashok March 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets remained subdued on Thursday in thin trade, as investors chose to wait and watch, after a mixed set of economic data from the region's largest trading partner China kept them on edge. China's January-February industrial output slipped to a 17-year low, but investment picked up pace during the period as the government boosted road and rail projects in a bid to avert a slowdown. However, retail sales were marginally better-than-expected, with the headline figure rising 8.2 percent in January-February from a year earlier, in line with December. Singapore's index slipped for a second straight day amid thinly traded volumes, after posting the sole loss in the region in the previous session. "Investors seem to be taking a wait and see approach, reflected by the lower trading volumes. Fundamental data is really weakening," said Joel Ng, analyst at KGI Securities, referring to China's industrial output data. He added that profit taking was likely in the near term as a result of China's downcast data, as investors looked closely for signs of a slowing in Singapore's largest trading partner's economy Lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd edged lower, while index heavyweight Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd fell about 2.6 percent to weigh on the index. Philippine's index also slipped, as financial and consumer stocks both weighed on the index. Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company fell 1 percent while food and beverage manufacturer Universal Robina Corp lost 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, investors in Indonesia and Thailand appeared non-committal, with shares trading little changed. Malaysian stocks edged slightly lower. Vietnamese stocks slipped, with consumer stocks weighing on the country's benchmark. Dairy processor Vietnam Dairy Products JSC was down nearly 1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS at 0318 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3191.71 3195.59 -0.12 Bangkok 1641.05 1639.67 0.08 Manila 7749.18 7766.15 -0.22 Jakarta 6381.403 6377.575 0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1675.62 1678.24 -0.16 Ho Chi Minh 1002.35 1005.41 -0.30 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3191.71 3068.76 4.01 Bangkok 1641.05 1563.88 4.93 Manila 7749.18 7,466.02 3.79 Jakarta 6381.403 6,194.50 3.02 Kuala Lumpur 1675.62 1690.58 -0.88 Ho Chi Minh 1002.35 892.54 12.30 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)