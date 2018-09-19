SE Asia Stocks-Rise as investors shrug off trade worries; Indonesia up 1 pct

* Indonesia up after two sessions of losses * Malaysian shares hit one-week high By Sumeet Gaikwad Sept 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, in line with Asian peers, with investors shrugging off trade war worries as the latest round of tariffs between Washington and Beijing was seen as being less severe than expected. China imposed tariffs on about $60 billion worth of U.S. goods in retaliation to U.S. President Donald Trump's 10 percent tariffs on of Chinese goods. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7 percent. "Financial markets may be turning slightly blase towards the U.S.-China tit-for-tat trade war, with China's retaliation of tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. imports .... providing some respite to the sell-off for selected Asian bourses," OCBC said in a note. The Jakarta index rose after two sessions of losses, helped by consumer stocks. Diversified conglomerate Astra International was up over 2 percent, while Unilever Indonesia added 2.6 percent to the benchmark. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks rose 1.2 percent. Financial shares helped the Malaysian index to hit a one-week high, as the market awaits August inflation data. Malaysia's consumer price index likely rose 0.4 percent in August from a year earlier, its slowest pace in more than three years, a Reuters poll showed. CIMB Group Holdings and Public Bank Bhd were up 1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Philippine stocks fell marginally as losses in financials outweighed gain in industrial stocks. Bank of the Philippine Islands was down nearly 2 percent, while SM Investments Corp was up 0.7 percent. The Philippine central bank signalled a fourth hike in its benchmark interest rates this year, a central bank official said on Tuesday, as policymakers boost efforts to tame a nearly decade-high inflation and support the local currency. Thai shares rose for a second straight session with gains across sectors. Oil and gas producer PTT Pcl was up nearly 1 percent while TMB Bank jumped nearly 10 percent. Thailand's central bank is expected to yet again leave its key interest rate near record lows on Wednesday as it focuses on supporting growth as inflation remains benign, but analysts say policy tightening could be on the cards before year-end. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0317GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3152.46 3139.34 0.42 Bangkok 1749.26 1744.42 0.28 Manila 7280.3 7286.34 -0.08 Jakarta 5872.692 5811.79 1.05 Kuala Lumpur 1801.43 1792.94 0.47 Ho Chi Minh 998.93 993.49 0.55 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3152.46 3402.92 -7.36 Bangkok 1749.26 1753.71 -0.25 Manila 7280.3 8558.42 -14.93 Jakarta 5872.692 6355.654 -7.60 Kuala Lumpur 1801.43 1796.81 0.26 Ho Chi Minh 998.93 984.24 1.49 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)