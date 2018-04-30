SE Asia Stocks-Rise as Korea tensions fade, S'pore hits 10-1/2-year high

* Singapore rides high on bank lending growth * Philippines rises to an over 1-week high By Sumeet Gaikwad April 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday as easing tensions in the Korean peninsula boosted investor sentiment, while Singapore stocks surged to a 10-year high powered by strong loan growth in the financials-dominated market. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.9 percent after gaining more than 1 percent on Friday. "Witnessing a moving visual representation of diminished Korean Peninsula tensions may not be without benefits for risk sentiments; at least in terms of dialling down perceptions of global geo-political risks," Mizuho Bank said in a note. Singapore shares rose to their highest since November 2007 on gains in financials. DBS Group Holdings led the gains after the city-state's biggest lender reported a record profit. Singapore's total bank lending rose 1.6 percent in March from a month earlier as lending to financial institutions increased, central bank data showed. United Overseas Bank Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp climbed to an all-time high. The Jakarta stock exchange firmed 0.6 percent led by gains in financials and energy stocks. Coal miner Bayan Resources was the top gainer with a 20 percent surge. Indonesia's annual inflation rate is seen inching up in April from a month before, but still within the central bank's target range, a Reuters poll showed. The country's index of 45 most liquid stocks was up 0.7 percent. Thai shares were up marginally in thin volumes as the market awaits March factory output and trade volumes data. Thailand's March factory output likely rose at a slower pace, a Reuters poll showed. Philippine stocks rose 0.5 percent. Malaysian stocks were largely flat as gains from financials were offset by losses in utilities and consumer staples. Vietnam was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0334 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3616.41 3577.21 1.10 Bangkok 1779.45 1778.02 0.08 Manila 7756.47 7721.02 0.46 Jakarta 5955.871 5919.238 0.62 Kuala Lumpur 1864.03 1863.47 0.03 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3616.41 3402.92 6.27 Bangkok 1779.45 1753.71 1.47 Manila 7756.47 8558.42 -9.37 Jakarta 5955.871 6355.654 -6.29 Kuala Lumpur 1864.03 1796.81 3.74 Ho Chi Minh 1050.26 984.24 6.71 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)