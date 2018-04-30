FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 3:49 AM / in 2 hours

SE Asia Stocks-Rise as Korea tensions fade, S'pore hits 10-1/2-year high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Singapore rides high on bank lending growth
    * Philippines rises to an over 1-week high

    By Sumeet Gaikwad
    April 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Monday as easing tensions in the Korean peninsula boosted
investor sentiment, while Singapore stocks surged to a 10-year
high powered by strong loan growth in the financials-dominated
market.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 climbed 0.9 percent after gaining more than 1
percent on Friday.
    "Witnessing a moving visual representation of diminished
Korean Peninsula tensions may not be without benefits for risk
sentiments; at least in terms of dialling down perceptions of
global geo-political risks," Mizuho Bank said in a note.
    Singapore shares rose to their highest since November
2007 on gains in financials. DBS Group Holdings led
the gains after the city-state's biggest lender reported a
record profit.
    Singapore's total bank lending rose 1.6 percent in March
from a month earlier as lending to financial institutions
increased, central bank data showed.
    United Overseas Bank Ltd and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp climbed to an all-time high.
    The Jakarta stock exchange firmed 0.6 percent led by
gains in financials and energy stocks. Coal miner Bayan
Resources was the top gainer with a 20 percent surge.
    Indonesia's annual inflation rate is seen inching up in
April from a month before, but still within the central bank's
target range, a Reuters poll showed.
    The country's index of 45 most liquid stocks was
up 0.7 percent.
    Thai shares were up marginally in thin volumes as
the market awaits March factory output and trade volumes data. 
    Thailand's March factory output likely rose at a slower
pace, a Reuters poll showed.
    Philippine stocks rose 0.5 percent.
    Malaysian stocks were largely flat as gains from
financials were offset by losses in utilities and consumer
staples. 
    Vietnam was closed for a holiday.
   
For Asian Companies click;  

 SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0334 GMT
        
 Change on day                             
 Market          Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3616.41   3577.21         1.10
 Bangkok         1779.45   1778.02         0.08
 Manila          7756.47   7721.02         0.46
 Jakarta         5955.871  5919.238        0.62
 Kuala Lumpur    1864.03   1863.47         0.03
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3616.41   3402.92         6.27
 Bangkok         1779.45   1753.71         1.47
 Manila          7756.47   8558.42         -9.37
 Jakarta         5955.871  6355.654        -6.29
 Kuala Lumpur    1864.03   1796.81         3.74
 Ho Chi Minh     1050.26   984.24          6.71
 
 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
