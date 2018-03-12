SE Asia Stocks-Rise as pace of U.S. rate hikes seen slowing after jobs data

* Risk appetite returns after U.S. nonfarm payrolls data * Singapore gains most in Southeast Asia * Thai shares rise for first session in nine By Aaron Saldanha March 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, tracking Asian peers, after chances of the U.S. Federal Reserve hiking interest rates four times this year dimmed following data that showed jobs jumped and wage growth slowed in February. Inflation worries faded on Friday after U.S. data showed nonfarm payrolls jumped by 313,000 jobs last month, but annual growth in average hourly earnings slowed to 2.6 percent after a spike in January. The pullback in wages tempered speculation the Federal Reserve would project four rate hikes - or dot plots - at its policy meeting next week, instead of the current three. Asia-shares ex-Japan climbed 1.1 percent, their third session of gains. On Friday, the three major U.S. indexes rose more than 1.5 percent. "I think the latest data points are positive for markets. We are starting to see a move back to risky assets like equities," said Joel Ng, a research analyst at KGI Securities in Singapore. In Southeast Asia, Singapore's benchmark rose as much as 1.9 percent, following gains of 0.2 percent last week. Conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd rose as much as 3.4 percent, extending gains after results last week showed profit jumped more than 50 percent. "You can see that there is growth in most of its business segments like Jardine Pacific and Jardine Motors," said Joel Ng of KGI Securities. Malaysian shares rose about 0.7 percent, with CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, up 1.4 percent, contributing the most to the index gains. The country's banks will continue to perform well in 2018, a Moody's report showed on Monday. The Philippine index rose 1.1 percent, after ending the previous week about 1 percent lower. SM Investments Corp rose 1.5 percent. Thai shares climbed for the first session in nine as financials and energy stocks gained. PTT Pcl was 1.9 percent higher. Indonesia's benchmark was up, with financials and consumer discretionary stocks helping the index higher. Bank Central Asia rose 1.3 percent. Indonesia has capped the price of domestic coal for two years. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0350 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3537.01 3485.57 1.48 Bangkok 1789.42 1775.37 0.79 Manila 8463.84 8372.51 1.09 Jakarta 6470.523 6433.322 0.58 Kuala Lumpur 1856.78 1843.92 0.70 Ho Chi Minh 1131.97 1123.41 0.76 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3537.01 3402.92 3.94 Bangkok 1789.42 1753.71 2.04 Manila 8463.84 8558.42 -1.11 Jakarta 6470.523 6355.654 1.81 Kuala Lumpur 1856.78 1796.81 3.34 Ho Chi Minh 1131.97 984.24 15.01 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)