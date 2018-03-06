SE Asia Stocks-Rise as trade war concerns ebb; Philippines down

* Singapore rises over 1 pct * Vietnam recovers from previous session's 2.5 pct loss * Philippines falls after Feb inflation ticks up By Susan Mathew March 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, with Singapore up more than 1 percent, as receding tensions of a global trade war improved sentiment on Wall Street and broader Asia and spilled over to regional equities. Investors now believe U.S. President Donald Trump may back down from imposing a tariff on imports of steel and aluminium after strong reactions from Canada and Mexico, and as leading Republicans leaned on Trump to rethink his decision. Asia shares ex-Japan rose 1.3 percent, while U.S. stocks ended Monday higher, with all three major indexes closing up more than 1 percent. In Southeast Asia, Singapore shares snapped a five-day losing streak to rise as much as 1.4 percent, with top lenders leading the gains. DBS Group Holdings, United overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rose over 1.3 percent each. Vietnam was up 0.9 percent, recovering from steep losses in the previous session as Vingroup JSC and Petrovietnam Gas rose 1.6 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively. The index closed 2.5 percent lower in the previous session. The Philippine stock index, however, fell 0.4 percent after data showed inflation in February ticked above the central bank's 2-4 percent target. "Uncertainty considering that the inflation number, if you use the 2006 base year, has already surpassed the 4 percent limit by the central bank" has spurred selling for the day, said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc in Manila. "That may mean that in the policy meeting this month, BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) may raise interest rates. If not, in the near term, the central bank may be compelled to do something to prevent any escalation of inflation." Food and beverages company Universal Robina Corp fell 3.4 percent, while real estate firm SM Investments posted a 0.8 percent loss. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0330 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3477.11 3438.61 1.12 Bangkok 1811.44 1808.89 0.14 Manila 8353.36 8386.17 -0.39 Jakarta 6557.863 6550.593 0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1847.84 1842.62 0.28 Ho Chi Minh 1104.68 1093.48 1.02 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3477.11 3402.92 2.18 Bangkok 1811.44 1753.71 3.29 Manila 8353.36 8558.42 -2.40 Jakarta 6557.863 6355.654 3.18 Kuala Lumpur 1847.84 1796.81 2.84 Ho Chi Minh 1104.68 984.24 12.24 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)