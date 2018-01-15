FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 4:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise as Wall St gains boost risk appetite; Thailand hits record

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Asian shares ex-Japan hit all-time top
    * Singapore climbs to over 2-1/2-yr high
    * Indonesia ticks up ahead of Dec trade data

    By Devika Syamnath
    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets climbed on
Monday as broader Asia drew confidence from record-setting gains
on Wall Street, with Thailand scaling a fresh all-time peak. 
    U.S. stocks extended their gains on Friday with record
closes as the earnings season kicked off with solid results from
banks and robust retail sales drove investor optimism about
economic growth.
    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both registered their eighth record
closing highs out of the first nine trading days of 2018, while
the Dow boasted its sixth closing high of the year.
    "U.S. markets have had its strongest year-to-date gains in
more than 10 years, so that's having a positive spillover to
Asian markets," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities in
Singapore.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 hit a record, having finally cleared the former
all-time top of 591.50 from late 2007.
    Singapore shares added as much as 0.5 percent to
scale their highest since mid-April 2016.
    The city-state's lenders are starting to benefit from higher
interest rates and have slightly raised their mortgage lending
rates, said Joel Ng. 
    Financials accounted for more than half of the gains on the
benchmark index, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd
and United Overseas Bank Ltd soaring to records, while
real estate stocks fell. 
    Thai stocks extended their gains, climbing as much
as 1 percent, helped by the energy and financial sectors. 
    Oil and gas giant PTT PCL touched an all-time high,
firming 3.8 percent, while Siam Commercial Bank was on
track for a fourth straight gaining session, hitting a near
nine-month high. 
    Philippines gained as much as 0.9 percent, buoyed by
real estate and industrial stocks.
    Index heavyweight SM Investments Corp rose 2.4
percent, while Ayala Land gained as much as 2.6
percent. 
    Indonesia gained as much 0.3 percent ahead of
December trade data, with Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT
, the biggest boost to the main index, up as much as
3.8 percent.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0408 GMT 
  Change on the                                    
 day                                       
  Market          Current      Previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       3535         3520.56     0.41
  Bangkok         1825.86      1810.19     0.87
  Manila          8895.6       8814.62     0.92
  Jakarta         6378.37      6370.065    0.13
  Kuala Lumpur    1826.29      1822.67     0.20
 Ho Chi Minh      1054.72      1050.11     0.44
                                           
  Change on year                           
  Market          Current      End 2017    Pct Move
  Singapore       3535         3402.92     3.88
  Bangkok         1825.86      1753.71     4.11
  Manila          8895.6       8558.42     3.94
  Jakarta         6378.37      6355.654    0.36
  Kuala Lumpur    1826.29      1796.81     1.64
  Ho Chi Minh     1054.72      984.24      7.16
 


 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

