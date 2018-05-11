SE Asia Stocks-Rise in line with broader Asia; Philippines gains nearly 2.5 pct

* Philippine shares post biggest weekly gain since April 2017 * Singapore gains about 1 pct, Indonesia climbs 0.8 pct * Vietnam bounces back from early falls to close 1.6 pct higher By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri May 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Friday, in line with broader Asia, as investor risk appetite got a boost after softer U.S. inflation data soothed worries of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in April, suggesting that inflation was increasing at a moderate pace. "The rally in regional markets reflects the U.S. markets performance last night after the inflation data eased concerns of a possible Fed tightening moving forward," said Lexter Azurin, a senior equity analyst at Manila-based AB Capital Securities. Asia shares ex-Japan rose nearly 1 percent, with investors also cheering U.S.-North Korean steps to further ease tensions in the Korean Peninsula. In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares closed 2.4 percent higher, a day after the central bank hiked the benchmark interest rates to 3.25 percent. Financials and industrials were among the top boosts with power generator Aboitiz Equity ventures rising 6 percent and BDO Unibank ending 3.3 percent higher. "Most analysts were citing that recent inflation figures have in a way signalled that the BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) might be behind the curve, so it was viewed positively by the markets today," Azurin said. Philippine shares gained 2.7 percent this week, the most since April 2017. Indonesian stocks jumped nearly 2 percent in intraday trading before closing 0.8 percent higher. Mining contractor United Tractors gained 7 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia climbed 2.8 percent. Bank Indonesia said the rupiah's level was not reflecting fundamentals and that it had ample room to adjust the rate, giving another hint that it might raise rates to support the currency. Singapore shares ended nearly 1 percent higher, with DBS Group Holdings rising 2.2 percent and United Overseas Bank up 2.3 percent. Data out on Friday showed that the city-state's retail sales in March fell 1.5 percent from a year earlier, as sales of motor vehicles as well as computer and telecommunications equipment dropped. Vietnam stocks erased early falls to close 1.6 percent higher, while Malaysia was closed for a public holiday after general elections. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3570.17 3537.59 0.92 Bangkok 1765.93 1746.89 1.09 Manila 7752.11 7571 2.39 Jakarta 5956.832 5907.938 0.83 Ho Chi Minh 1044.85 1028.87 1.55 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3570.17 3402.92 4.91 Bangkok 1765.93 1753.71 0.70 Manila 7752.11 8558.42 -9.42 Jakarta 5956.832 6355.654 -6.28 Ho Chi Minh 1044.85 984.24 6.16 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Additional reporting by Devika Syamnath; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)