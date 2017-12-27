SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Indonesia hits record close

By Chandini Monnappa Dec 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Wednesday as sharp gains in oil and copper prices lifted broader Asian shares, with Indonesia posting a record close. Oil prices stayed near two-and-a-half-year highs from the previous session as the market outlook for 2018 is relatively tight, while London copper jumped to a near three-and-a-half-year peak on expectations of strong demand from China. Indonesian shares closed 0.9 percent higher, marking the ninth gaining session out of ten. Financials accounted for more than half the gains on the index, with lender Bank Danamon Indonesia closing nearly 17 percent up after Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) on Tuesday said it would buy a majority stake in Danamon. Lenders Bank Central Asia Tbk PT and PT Bank Mandiri Tbk finished the session at record highs. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks firmed 0.9 percent. Singapore shares closed 0.5 percent higher, with financials leading the gains. DBS Group Holdings finished 0.9 percent higher, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp inched up 0.2 percent. Philippine shares rose 0.7 percent to close at its highest in nearly seven weeks. The Philippine budget deficit narrowed in November to 8.6 billion pesos ($172.14 million) from 19.1 billion pesos a year ago, data showed on Tuesday, after the widening in deficit in October. Ayala Corp finished 1.9 percent higher, while BDO Unibank closed 1.4 percent up. Vietnam stocks rose 0.3 percent to hit a more than three-week closing high. Vietnam's economic growth quickened to 6.81 percent this year from 6.21 percent in 2016, preliminary government estimates showed. Shares of Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade hit a record close, while Vietnam Dairy Products gained 1.3 percent. Malaysian stocks rose 0.7 percent to close at their highest in more than three months. Petronas Chemical Group was the biggest boost to the index, gaining 2.6 percent and posting its highest close in more than seven months. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3391.67 3378.16 0.40 Bangkok 1752.89 1752.48 0.02 Manila 8490.91 8432.31 0.69 Jakarta 6277.165 6221.013 0.90 Kuala Lumpur 1771.76 1759.99 0.67 Ho Chi Minh 968.46 965.93 0.26 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3391.67 2880.76 17.74 Bangkok 1752.89 1542.94 13.61 Manila 8490.91 6840.64 24.12 Jakarta 6277.165 5296.711 18.51 Kuala Lumpur 1771.76 1641.73 7.92 Ho Chi Minh 968.46 664.87 45.66 (Reporting by Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)