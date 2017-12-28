SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Indonesia scales new high

By Chandini Monnappa Dec 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, with Indonesia hitting an all-time high and Malaysia scaling a three-and-a-half-month peak. The Jakarta SE Composite Index climbed as much as 0.3 percent before paring the gains. The index, which had risen 18.5 percent this year as of Wednesday's close, added 2.7 percent in the previous three sessions of gains. Financials led the rise on Thursday, while trade and consumer goods stocks were the top losers. PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk, the country's fifth-largest lender, extended its sharp gains from the previous session after Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said on Tuesday it would buy a majority stake in the bank. It rose as much as 6.6 percent to its highest in more than 17 years after Wednesday's more than 14 percent gain. Bank Mandiri Tbk PT slipped as much as 1.6 percent, while Bank Dinar Indonesia Tbk PT dropped more than 9 percent. Asian shares also rose, to a one-month high, and were on track for their best annual performance since 2009, while commodity-driven currencies were buoyed by a strong copper, which held near a four-year peak. Among other Southeast Asian stock markets, Malaysia extended gains into a second session and hit its highest since Sept. 19. Financials and trading services stocks were the top gainers. Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Public Bank Bhd rose over 1 percent each. Thai shares were little changed after four straight sessions of gains. The country's manufacturing production index in November rose 4.23 percent from a year earlier, the Industry Ministry said. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 1.90 percent rise. Philippine shares were up for a fourth consecutive session, with gains seen across most sectors. Ayala Land and BDO Unibank were among the top performers, each climbing nearly 1 percent. Vietnam shares advanced for a fifth session with Vinacafe Bien Hoa JSC rising as much as 6.7 percent to a record high and Hanoi Beer Alcohol and Beverage JSC climbing over 4 percent. Rice exports from the world's third-largest shipper of the grain were forecast to rise 21.9 percent to 5.9 million tonnes in 2017, the government said on Wednesday. Singapore shares edged up with gains seen across all sectors. The city-state's big three banks, DBS Holdings United Overseas Bank Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, gained in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0407 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3401.87 3391.67 0.30 Bangkok 1753.28 1752.89 0.02 Manila 8536.34 8490.91 0.54 Jakarta 6283.4 6277.165 0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1780.07 1771.76 0.47 Ho Chi Minh 970.11 968.46 0.17 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3401.87 2880.76 18.09 Bangkok 1753.28 1542.94 13.63 Manila 8536.34 6840.64 24.79 Jakarta 6283.4 5296.711 18.63 Kuala Lumpur 1780.07 1641.73 8.43 Ho Chi Minh 970.11 664.87 45.91 (Reporting by Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)