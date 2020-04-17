Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Rise, most log weekly gains as U.S. plans to reopen economy

Arundhati Dutta

    * Malaysia sees best week since Oct. 2015
    * Indonesia sole weekly loser
    * Philippines leads gains, up 4.8%

    April 17 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets closed up
on Friday and all bar one logged weekly gains, as reports
emerged that U.S. President Donald Trump was planning to
gradually reopen the country's economy.
     Reports that patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms had
responded positively to a drug made by U.S. company Gilead
Sciences also helped boost investor sentiment
 
    Markets appeared to shrug off data showing that China's
economy shrank in the March quarter for the first time on
record, although the country expects performance in the second
quarter to be much better as pent up demand is unleashed.

     "A potential treatment for COVID-19 that is a proven
compound and available immediately is clearly the bigger story
and rightly so," said Jeffrey Halley, market analyst at OANDA, 
in a note. 
    Leading gains, the Philippines index rebounded from
steep falls in the previous session and closed up 4.8%. 
    Heavyweight conglomerates SM Investments and Ayala
Land each advanced nearly 5%. 
    The Philippine central bank cut its benchmark interest rate
by 50 basis points on Thursday after market close in an
off-cycle move to support its virus-hit economy.
    Indonesian stocks ended 3.4% higher, with financials
boosting the benchmark. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk gained 3.5% and
8.4%, respectively. However, the index was the region's sole
weekly loser. 
    Malaysian equities closed up 1.5%, and had their
best week since October 2015. 
    The Thai index jumped 3.3%, underpinned by gains in
industrials. Airports of Thailand added over 8%. 
    Shares in Vietnam climbed 1.1%, with gains led by the
consumer staples. 
    Shares in Singapore were subdued during the session
but posted gains for the week. 

    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2,614.6       2,612.25     0.09
  Bangkok          1,239.24      1,200.15     3.26
  Manila           5,789.97      5,525.6      4.78
  Jakarta          4,634.821     4,480.607    3.44
  Kuala Lumpur     1,407.34      1,386.53     1.50
 Ho Chi Minh       789.6         780.7        1.14
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2,614.6       3,222.83     -18.87
  Bangkok          1,239.24      1,579.84     -21.56
  Manila           5,789.97      7,815.26     -25.91
  Jakarta          4,634.821     6,299.54     -26.43
  Kuala Lumpur     1,407.34      1,588.76     -11.42
  Ho Chi Minh      789.6         960.99       -17.83
 


 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; 
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
