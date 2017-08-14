FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Rise on bargain hunting as US-Korea tensions ease
#Financials
August 14, 2017 / 9:52 AM / 2 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise on bargain hunting as US-Korea tensions ease

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Urvashi Goenka
    Aug 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets closed
higher on Monday as investors picked up beaten down shares,
looking past tensions between the United States and North Korea.
    Tensions on the Korean peninsula eased slightly on Monday as
South Korea's president said resolving Pyongyang's nuclear
ambitions must be done peacefully and key U.S. officials played
down the risk of an imminent war with North Korea.
    In Asia, MSCI's broadest index excluding Japan
 rose 0.8 percent, largely unaffected by a slew
of activity data from China that was softer than forecast,
though still largely solid.
    "I think there is bargain hunting in the market,
particularly in the regional equities, which have been embattled
by geopolitical tensions last week," said Manny Cruz, an analyst
with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. 
    President Donald Trump warned at the weekend that the U.S.
military was "locked and loaded" if North Korea acted unwisely
after threatening last week to land missiles near the U.S.
Pacific territory of Guam.
    "There has been some brokering ongoing right now to lessen
the tension between North Korea and United States. So, regional
markets are hoping that the tension will dissipate in the coming
weeks," Cruz added. 
    Real estate shares and financials led the gains in both
Singapore and the Philippines.
    Singapore stocks rose 0.9 percent, with Capitaland
 and Genting Singapore gaining 2.2 percent
each.
    Philippine shares ended 0.4 percent higher, with
Jollibee Foods and SM Prime Holdings among
the top performers on the index. 
    Jollibee Foods' quarterly net income rose 18.1 percent to
1.96 billion pesos ($38.3 million).
    Investors in Philippines are awaiting the second-quarter GDP
data due on Thursday. 
    Malaysia rose 0.2 percent, with consumer
discretionary shares accounting for most of the gains. Genting
Malaysia rose 3.3 percent, while Petronas Chemicals
Group gained 1.3 percent
    Indonesia rose 0.7 percent while Vietnam
ended 0.5 percent higher.
    Thailand market was closed for a holiday.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        3304.54       3279.72      0.76
  Manila           7962.12       7928.43      0.42
  Jakarta          5801.488      5766.138     0.61
  Kuala Lumpur     1771.08       1766.96      0.23
 Ho Chi Minh       776.17        772.08       0.53
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3304.54       2880.76      14.71
  Manila           7962.12       6840.64      16.4
  Jakarta          5801.488      5296.711     9.53
  Kuala Lumpur     1771.08       1641.73      7.88
 Ho Chi Minh       776.17        664.87       16.7
 

($1 = 51.1720 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Urvashi Goenka in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

