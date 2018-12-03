SE Asia Stocks-Rise on China-US trade ceasefire

* Singapore stocks hit near two-month high * Philippine stocks touch near 12-week top By Shreya Mariam Job Dec 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday, in line with broader Asia, as a trade truce between the United States and China boosted investor risk appetite. China and the United States agreed to halt additional tariffs in a deal that keeps their trade war from escalating as the two sides try again to bridge their differences with fresh talks aimed at reaching an agreement within 90 days. "Risk appetite has returned this morning on the positive Sino-US trade truce struck at the G20 Summit," Philip Wee, a FX strategist, and Eugene Leow, a rates strategist, at DBS Bank Ltd said in a note. However, they added, "There should be no wishful thinking that the truce would end the trade war between the world's two largest economies." Singapore shares rose 2.25 percent to their highest since Oct. 8, while Philippine stocks climbed 2 percent to a near 12-week peak. Consumer cyclicals and technology stocks led the gains in Singapore with Genting Singapore rising 6.2 percent and Golden Agri-Resources firming 2 percent. Industrial and real estate stocks led the gains in the Philippines. SM Investments Corp rose 4.4 percent, while Ayala Land gained 0.8 percent. Indonesian shares rose 1.2 percent ahead of the release inflation data later in the day. A Reuters poll predicts November annual inflation at 3.15 percent, easing from October after Bank Indonesia raised interest rates on Nov. 15 for the sixth time this year. Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT strengthened 1.6 percent, while Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT rose 1.9 percent. Thai shares gained 1.3 percent, helped by energy and financial stocks. Meanwhile, data showed the annual headline consumer price index rose 0.9 percent in November, marginally falling short of the 1 percent rise predicted in a Reuters poll. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: As at 0315 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3185.71 3117.61 2.18 Bangkok 1663.1 1641.8 1.30 Manila 7516.17 7367.85 2.01 Jakarta 6128.83 6056.124 1.20 Kuala Lumpur 1693.76 1679.86 0.83 Ho Chi Minh 941.51 926.54 1.62 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3185.71 3402.92 -6.38 Bangkok 1663.1 1753.71 -5.17 Manila 7516.17 8,558.42 -12.18 Jakarta 6128.83 6,355.65 -3.57 Kuala Lumpur 1693.76 1796.81 -5.74 Ho Chi Minh 941.51 984.24 -4.34 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)