SE Asia Stocks-Rise on hopes of positive Koreas summit outcome

* Indonesia set for biggest weekly fall in nearly 5 years * Malaysia posts biggest intraday pct gain in over a week By Sumeet Gaikwad April 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday after U.S. treasury yields retreated from recent highs, while a summit between North Korea and South Korea eased tensions in the Korean peninsula and boosted sentiment. The summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in is a first in over a decade, and comes weeks before Kim Jong Un is due to meet U.S. President Donald Trump. "The markets are continuing to buy into this drop in the geopolitical risk in the region, which in my view from an equity perspective, is massively amazing," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific, Oanda. Philippine stocks extended gains for a second session, underpinned by industrial and financial stocks. SM Investments Corp climbed as much as 1.4 percent, while BDO Unibank Inc rose up to 2.4 percent. The index is poised for a weekly fall. The market movement is a reversal of the risk of higher U.S. treasury yields along with a drop in geopolitical tension in the Korean peninsula, Innes added. The Jakarta exchange snapped five straight sessions of declines to edge higher, however, is on track to post its biggest weekly loss in nearly five years. Indonesian shares were hurt by higher U.S. treasury yields and a stronger dollar, which prompted foreign investors to trim holdings in emerging market equities. The central bank governor on Thursday said he would be prepared to adjust the benchmark interest rate if weakness in the rupiah currency threatened Indonesia's inflation target or the stability of the financial system. The country's index of 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.2 percent. Singaporean shares were flat as losses in financials outpaced gains from telecom stocks. The index is set to close the week largely flat. Thai shares gained 0.2 percent, while Vietnam rose nearly 1 percent. Malaysian shares gained 0.4 percent, spurred by financials and materials, but the index looks set to close the week lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0424 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3570.14 3570.02 0.01 Bangkok 1776.69 1773.2 0.20 Manila 7679.99 7617.42 0.82 Jakarta 5909.82 5909.198 0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1859.89 1852.27 0.41 Ho Chi Minh 1054.94 1044.86 0.96 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3570.14 3402.92 4.91 Bangkok 1776.69 1753.71 1.31 Manila 7679.99 8558.42 -10.26 Jakarta 5909.82 6355.654 -7.01 Kuala Lumpur 1859.89 1796.81 3.51 Ho Chi Minh 1054.94 984.24 7.18 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Nikhil Nainan, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)