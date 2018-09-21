SE Asia Stocks-Rise on report of China's plan to slash import tariffs

* Markets shake off wider trade war concerns * Philippine shares snap three-day losing streak * Thai shares up for a fourth day By Sumeet Gaikwad Sept 21 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped on Friday after a report that China would cut import tariffs for most of its trading partners, sidelining wider trade war worries, while Singapore shares hit their highest in over two weeks. China plans to reduce the average tariff rate on imports from most of its trading partners as early as October, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. In July, China had cut import tariffs on almost 1,500 consumer products as part of efforts to open up its economy. Markets were unfazed by the most recent round U.S.-China tariffs, which were set at lower rates than previously expected, raising hopes that hostilities between the world's two largest economies may be easing. The Philippine index snapped a three-session losing streak to gain 2.1 percent, but is poised for a third straight week of declines. Financial and industrial stocks led the gains on the benchmark with SM Investments Corp rising 1.9 percent, while BDO Unibank was up 3.2 percent. "China is considering tariff rate cuts on imports on a majority of its trading partners. So, in effect, this would trim the impact of a possible blowout of the U.S.-China trade war on global trade. So, the positive outlook benefited emerging markets," said Fio De Jesus, an analyst at Manila-based RCBC Securities. Consumer and financial stocks helped the Singapore index hit an over-two-week high, in line to post gains for a second consecutive week. The city-state's top lender, DBS Group Holdings, and beer maker Thai Beverage were up over 2 percent each. The Jakarta index rose for a third straight session on the back of gains in financial stocks. Bank Mandiri and Bank Negara Indonesia rose 2.6 percent and 2 percent, respectively. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was up 0.2 percent. Thai shares extended gains into a fourth session with sectors climbing across the board. The index is set to record a second straight week of gains. Index heavyweights PTT Pcl and SIAM Cement were up 0.5 percent and 1 percent, respectively. Thailand is scheduled to release customs-based trade data for August in the coming week. The country's customs-cleared annual exports may have risen 5 percent in August, a Reuters poll showed, slowing from an 8.27 percent increase in the previous month. Malaysian shares were up for a third straight session, while Vietnam rose 0.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0338GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3206.76 3180.43 0.83 Bangkok 1760.29 1752.11 0.47 Manila 7279.85 7134.73 2.03 Jakarta 5946.16 5931.266 0.25 Kuala Lumpur 1811.15 1803.7 0.41 Ho Chi Minh 1008.42 1004.74 0.37 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3206.76 3402.92 -5.76 Bangkok 1760.29 1753.71 0.38 Manila 7279.85 8558.42 -14.94 Jakarta 5946.16 6355.654 -6.44 Kuala Lumpur 1811.15 1796.81 0.80 Ho Chi Minh 1008.42 984.24 2.46 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)