SE Asia Stocks-Rise on signs of recovery in Chinese economy

Shreya Mariam Job

    * Indonesia up after 3 straight sessions of losses
    * Singapore heads for 5th straight session of gains

    April 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
edged higher on Monday as upbeat trade and credit data from
China pointed to a healing economy amid concerns about global
economic growth, while positive headlines on Sino-U.S. trade
talks boosted investor sentiment as well.
    China's new bank loans rebounded in March, rising far more
than expected. Exports also bounced back in March but imports
shrank for a fourth straight month and at a sharper pace,
painting a mixed picture of the economy.

    "Trading at the onset of the week may be dictated by
positive risk appetite levels... as investors continue to sift
for signs of recovery in the Chinese economy," said Emmanuel Ng,
a FX strategist at OCBC Bank, in a note.
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday a
U.S.-China trade agreement would go "way beyond" previous
efforts to open China's markets to U.S. companies and hoped that
the two sides were "close to the final round" of negotiations.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 climbed 0.1 percent.
    Indonesian shares were headed for their first
session of gain in four ahead of March trade data, with
financial and consumer stocks leading the rally.     
    Indonesia probably swung back to a trade deficit in March
after the previous month's surprise surplus, as imports likely
fell less sharply than exports did, a Reuters poll showed.
Except for February, Southeast Asia's largest economy has had a
trade deficit every month since October.
    Bank Central Asia gained 0.2 percent, while
conglomerate Astra International Tbk Pt firmed 1
percent. 
    Malaysian shares rose for a second straight session,
buoyed by material and telecom stocks.
    Chemicals producer Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd
rose nearly 1 percent and telecom service provider Maxis Bhd
 added 1.3 percent. 
    Singapore shares extended gains into a fifth session
on telecom and technology stocks.
    Meanwhile, Philippine shares reversed early gains,
dragged by consumer and industrial stocks.
    Thailand and Vietnam stock markets were
closed for a holiday. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS at 0325 GMT
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3333.01   3331.98         0.03
 Manila                 7862.6    7880.82         -0.23
 Jakarta                6418.459  6405.866        0.20
 Kuala Lumpur           1633.82   1630.17         0.22
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3333.01   3068.76         8.61
 Manila                 7862.6    7,466.02        5.31
 Jakarta                6418.459  6,194.50        3.62
 Kuala Lumpur           1633.82   1690.58         -3.36
 
 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
