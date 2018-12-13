Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Rise on trade war thaw; Philippines up ahead of cenbank meet

    * China does first major purchase of U.S. soybeans in 6
months
    * Indonesia rises to over 7-month high
    * Vietnam hits nearly one-month top

    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets climbed tracking
broader Asia as Sino-U.S. trade worries softened, while
Philippines shares were poised for their third straight session
of gains ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the
day.       
    As a sign of easing tensions between the world's two major
economies, Chinese state-owned companies have bought more than
1.5 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans, in the first major U.S.
soybean purchases in more than six months.
    U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on chances of
continuing trade talks with China also helped boost sentiment.
    With inflation seen easing, Philippine's apex bank is widely
expected to keep interest rates steady, after five consecutive
raises, in its meeting to be held later in the day, a Reuters
poll showed.
    Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised interest rates by a
total 175 basis points, so far this year, in the past five
consecutive meetings.
    "However, we cannot rule out another 25bp rate hike to end
the year as insurance against the return of inflationary
pressures. Another rate hike will be supportive of the
PHP," Maybank said in a note. 
    Financial stocks led the gains in the Philippine index, with
lenders BDO Unibank climbing 2.6 percent and Bank of
the Philippine Islands hitting a one-week top. 
    In broader Asia, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan, was up more than 1 percent
by midday tracking Wall Street.
    Vietnam stocks touched a nearly one-month high,
buoyed by gains in consumer staples and real estate sectors,
with milk product processor Vietnam Dairy Products JSC
climbing 1.5 percent and realtor Vingroup JSC hitting
its highest in more than 10 weeks. 
    Indonesia's benchmark index rose to its highest
since April 25, propped up on the back of consumer discretionary
and telecom shares. 
    Shares in Singapore extended gains for a second
session, while Malaysia's benchmark was near a one-week
high. 

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS At 0419 GMT
  Market           Current       Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore        3114.32       3099.99         0.46
  Bangkok          1636.63       1634.88         0.11
  Manila           7551.33       7488.24         0.84
  Jakarta          6163.996      6115.577        0.79
  Kuala Lumpur     1675.2        1663.27         0.72
  Ho Chi Minh      963.9         961.28          0.27
                                                 
  Change on year                                 
  Market           Current       End 2017        Pct Move
  Singapore        3114.32       3402.92         -8.48
  Bangkok          1636.63       1753.71         -6.68
  Manila           7551.33       8558.42         -11.77
  Jakarta          6163.996      6355.654        -3.02
  Kuala Lumpur     1675.2        1796.81         -6.77
  Ho Chi Minh      963.9         984.24          -2.07
 
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
