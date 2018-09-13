SE Asia Stocks-Rise on U.S.-China trade talks; Thailand jumps most in 2 years

* Philippine snaps 6 sessions of losses * Vietnam extends gains for 5th straight day By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Sept 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Thursday tracking broader Asia on hopes that China and United States could strike a deal on their tariff dispute in a new round of trade talks, while Thailand recorded its biggest daily gain in nearly two years. Asia shares ex-Japan snapped nine straight sessions of declines after China said on Thursday that it welcomed an invitation by the United States to hold a new round of trade talks. The news comes as a relief at a time when the United States is preparing to escalate the U.S.-China trade war with tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Thai shares gained most, jumping more than 2 percent on media reports that the country may hold general elections in May 2019. "Clear progress on elections in H1-2019 would support the macroeconomic outlook and impact sentiment," Standard Chartered said in a research note. Energy stocks boosted the Thai index, with gas suppliers PPT Public and PTT Exploration and Productions rising about 4.5 percent each. Indonesian shares closed nearly 1 percent higher. Telekom Indonesia and Bank Mandiri ended over 3 percent higher. "The Indonesian market was one of the most hurt among emerging markets and investors have been waiting for signs of relief," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas in Jakarta. The resumption of the trade talks with China has helped fuel investor confidence, he added. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks gained 1 percent. Philippine shares ended 0.9 percent higher, snapping six straight sessions of losses. Heavyweights JG Summit closed nearly 5 percent higher and SM Prime Holdings gained 2.7 percent. Singapore stocks rose 0.2 percent. DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp were up about 0.8 percent each. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3131.77 3124.65 0.23 Bangkok 1717.96 1679.39 2.30 Manila 7517.37 7449.2 0.92 Jakarta 5858.274 5798.151 1.04 Kuala Lumpur 1792.6 1785.25 0.41 Ho Chi Minh 987.95 987.01 0.10 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3131.77 3402.92 -7.97 Bangkok 1717.96 1753.71 -2.04 Manila 7517.37 8558.42 -12.16 Jakarta 5858.274 6355.654 -7.83 Kuala Lumpur 1792.6 1796.81 -0.23 Ho Chi Minh 987.95 984.24 0.38 (Additional Reporting by Soumyajit Saha, Mensholong Lepcha in Bengaluru and Orathai Sriring in Bangkok; Editing by Vyas Mohan)