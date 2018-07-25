SE Asia Stocks-Rise on Wall Street gains, talk of China fiscal reforms

* Philippine shares jump to 6-week high * Thai stocks up for 5th session in six By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi July 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, tracking broader Asia on strong Wall Street earnings and anticipation that China will support growth in its economy through new fiscal policy measures. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed at its highest level since Feb. 1 following a surge in Alphabet Inc shares. "If there are any technical rallies based on U.S. flows and strong second quarter, I think there is a good chance for investors to sell into their strengths into that rally in a more defensive portfolio," KGI Securities analyst Joel Ng said. Markets in Southeast Asia cheered China's potential fiscal move, with Asia shares ex-Japan rising for a second straight session. China will adopt fiscal policy measures, including cutting taxes for companies and speeding up local governments' special bond issuance, to help tackle external uncertainties without resorting to strong policy stimulus, state radio said on Monday. On the trade front, focus was on talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker set later on Wednesday. Philippine shares continued their upward momentum from Tuesday, rising as much as 1.8 percent to a six-week high, with all sectors in positive territory. Financials accounted for more than half of the gains, with BDO Unibank rising 2.3 percent and SM Investments Corp adding 1.7 percent. Singapore shares gained on the back of financials. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, United Overseas Bank and DBS Group Holdings climbed between 0.8 percent and 2.7 percent. Malaysian shares rose for a third straight session, as gains in utilities and financials offset losses in consumer staples and consumer discretionary stocks. Electricity provider Tenaga Nasional rose 0.8 percent and Maybank BHD gained 0.4 percent. They were the biggest boost to the index. Thai shares were headed for a fifth session of gains in six, helped by energy stocks. PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration And Production Pcl gained 0.5 percent and 0.76 percent respectively, on higher oil prices. Oil prices rose on data showing U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than expected last week, easing worries about oversupply. Indonesian shares edged higher as gains in energy and material sectors offset losses in telecommunication and consumer staple stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3319.92 3292.65 0.83 Bangkok 1688.96 1674.22 0.88 Manila 7576.95 7447.02 1.74 Jakarta 5937.76 5931.842 0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1764.71 1762.93 0.10 Ho Chi Minh 931.91 934.08 -0.23 Change on year Market Current End-2017 Pct Move Singapore 3319.92 3402.92 -2.44 Bangkok 1688.96 1753.71 -3.69 Manila 7576.95 8558.42 -11.47 Jakarta 5937.76 6355.654 -6.58 Kuala Lumpur 1764.71 1796.81 -1.79 Ho Chi Minh 931.91 984.24 -5.32 (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)