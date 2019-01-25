Financials
January 25, 2019 / 4:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise, Singapore leads gains on positive earnings

Shreya Mariam Job

    * Philippines hits highest level in over 10 months
    * Indonesia on track to post fifth straight week of gains

    Jan 25 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Friday, with Singapore leading the gains buoyed by strong
earnings, while Philippines hit its highest level in more than
10 months on hopes of easing monetary policies.
    The Singapore benchmark rose 0.8 percent boosted by
gains in consumer cyclical and financial companies, after they
reported positive quarterly results.    
    Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd posted fourth-
quarter net profit of S$135 million ($99.32 million) compared to
a net loss of S$492 million ($361.95 million) a year earlier,
while Singapore Exchange Ltd posted a 9 percent rise
in net profit for its second quarter.
    "It is earnings season and so far it is positive. The key
thing is that SGX raised dividends year on year. I think overall
investors like high dividend and that is providing a bit of lift
to these equities," said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities.
    Singapore Exchange declared an interim dividend of 7.5
Singaporean cents per share compared to the 5 Singaporean cents
per share dividend declared last year. 
    Keppel Corp's stock rose 1.5 perent, while that of Singapore
Exchange firmed 0.9 percent. 
    The city-state is also expecting its December manufacturing
output data later in the day which likely saw a rise of 4.4
percent compared to the previous year, according to a Reuters
poll.
    The Philippine stock exchange rose 0.3 percent,
buoyed by financial and industrial stocks, to its highest level
since March 22 last year. 
    Shares of index heavyweights Jollibee Foods Corp
and BDO Unibank Inc strengthened 2.3 percent and 1.1
percent, respectively.
    Despite expecting a slower-than-expected economic growth for
the fourth quarter, hopes of easing monetary policies helps the
index retain its gains.     
    Financials and materials pulled the Indonesian benchmark
index up 0.3 percent, on track to post its fifth
straight week of gains. 
    Shares of Bank Central Asia Tbk PT rose 0.6
percent while those of Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Persero
Perusahaan Perseroan PT rose 1 percent. 
    
    
    

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS  As at 0356 GMT
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3214.91   3190.73         0.76
 Bangkok                1626.06   1620.53         0.34
 Manila                 8088.65   8064.9          0.29
 Jakarta                6488.895  6466.655        0.34
 Kuala Lumpur           1698.12   1693.59         0.27
 Ho Chi Minh            908.91    908.79          0.01
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3214.91   3068.76         4.76
 Bangkok                1626.06   1563.88         3.98
 Manila                 8088.65   7,466.02        8.34
 Jakarta                6488.895  6,194.50        4.75
 Kuala Lumpur           1698.12   1690.58         0.45
 Ho Chi Minh            908.91    892.54          1.83
                                                  
 

($1 = 1.3593 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
