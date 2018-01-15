FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Financials
January 15, 2018 / 10:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Thai closes at record high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Devika Syamnath
    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Monday with Thailand closing at a record high, tracking gains in
broader Asia after Wall Street extended its record-setting run.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose 0.3 percent, having finally cleared the
former all-time top of 591.50 from late 2007.
    Wall Street was on a roll on Friday as the fourth-quarter
earnings season kicked off with solid results from banks and
robust retail sales, driving investor optimism about economic
growth.
    "U.S. markets have had their strongest year-to-date gains in
more than 10 years, so that's having a positive spillover to
Asian markets," said Joel Ng, an analyst with KGI Securities in
Singapore. 
    Thailand's SET Index rose as much as 1.1 percent to
an all-time high before finishing 0.7 percent higher, with
energy and industrial stocks leading the gains.     
    Oil and gas firm PTT PCL climbed 3 percent to a
record, while Airports of Thailand added 2.5 percent.
    Vietnam shares rose 1.3 percent to their highest
close since November 2007, on the back of gains in financials
and real estate. 
    Vietcom Bank and Vingroup JSC climbed 3.5
percent and 2.1 percent, respectively, to all-time closing
highs.   
    Singapore shares climbed 0.5 percent to their highest
close since April 2015 with financials accounting for majority
of the gains.
    Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and United
Overseas Bank Ltd rose 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent,
respectively, to record closing levels. 
    Philippine shares added 0.5 percent, helped by real
estate and industrial stocks.
    Index heavyweight SM Investments Corp rose 1.1    
percent, while Ayala Corp gained 1.9 percent to its
highest close since early November 2017. 
    Indonesian shares closed slightly higher, supported
by gains in financial and energy stocks.
    The Jakarta Stock Exchange reopened for the afternoon
session after about a dozen people were injured in a floor
collapse earlier in the day.
    Bank Negara was the top boost to the index with a
gain of 2.4 percent, while Unilever Indonesia added
0.7 percent. 
    Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $270 million in December
in its second month of deficit booked in 2017. Economists polled
by Reuters had expected a surplus of $640 million.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: 
    
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3536.41   3520.56         0.45
 Bangkok            1822.66   1810.19         0.69
 Manila             8857.72   8814.62         0.49
 Jakarta            6382.195  6370.065        0.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1825.91   1822.67         0.18
 Ho Chi Minh        1063.47   1050.11         1.27
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3536.41   3402.92         3.92
 Bangkok            1822.66   1753.71         3.93
 Manila             8857.72   8558.42         3.50
 Jakarta            6382.195  6355.654        0.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1825.91   1796.81         1.62
 Ho Chi Minh        1063.47   984.24          8.05
 
 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.