SE Asia Stocks-Rise tracking Asia, Wall St; Philippines hits record high

By Sumeet Gaikwad Oct 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets rose on Friday tracking broader Asia after Wall Street scaled a new peak on optimism over U.S. tax reform plans, with Philippine shares gaining over 1 percent to a fresh high. The S&P 500 posted its sixth straight record high close on Thursday, its longest run since 1997, as investors cheered increased prospects for a tax overhaul with Congress moving closer to agreement on a budget resolution. In a procedural step forward, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives approved a fiscal 2018 spending blueprint to help advance an eventual tax bill. In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares rose as much as 1.4 percent to an all-time high, led by gains in industrials. The index is on track for a fifth session of gains in six. Index heavyweights SM Investments Corp rose 2.2 percent to an all-time high while JG Summit was up 4.8 percent. "Even with foreign selling, we were able to reach new highs in the past few weeks on the strength of local buying alone," said Jeffrey Lucero, an equity analyst at Manila-based RCBC Securities. The consumer price index in the Philippines rose 3.4 percent in September, above economists' forecast of a 3.2 percent rise, but was still within the central bank's forecast of 2.8-3.6 percent for that month. The Jakarta stock index rose marginally, buoyed by material and energy stocks. Cement manufacturer Semen Indonesia climbed 2.4 percent while Adaro Energy rose 2.5 percent. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.1 percent. Singapore shares were up 0.5 percent with real estate and financial stocks leading the gains. UOL Group Ltd rose nearly 4 percent to a record high, its biggest jump in over three month, while Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd added 0.7 in early trade. Malaysia stocks recovered from losses in the previous session and rose marginally, helped by telecom and industrial stocks. Digi.Com and Sime Derby rose 0.8 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively. Thai equities gained 0.4 percent, and were on track for their second straight session of gains, bolstered by energy and consumer staple stocks. Thai Oil Pcl rose as much as 4.5 percent to hit a near 10-year peak while CP All Pcl was up 1.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0428 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3278.56 3261.84 0.51 Bangkok 1696.97 1690.87 0.36 Manila 8373.32 8294.01 0.96 Jakarta 5904.084 5901.906 0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1759.79 1759.09 0.04 Ho Chi Minh 805.33 805.23 0.01 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3278.56 2880.76 13.81 Bangkok 1696.97 1542.94 9.98 Manila 8373.32 6840.64 22.41 Jakarta 5904.084 5296.711 11.47 Kuala Lumpur 1759.79 1641.73 7.19 Ho Chi Minh 805.33 664.87 21.13 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad; Additional reporting by Aaron Saldanha; Editing by Vyas Mohan)