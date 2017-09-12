SE Asia Stocks-Rise tracking Asian peers; Malaysia hits 2-1/2-month high

By Chris Thomas Sept 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets inched up on Tuesday, with Malaysian shares hitting their highest in over two months, tracking a rally in Asian peers as Hurricane Irma weakened and concerns over North Korea eased. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose as much as 0.3 percent to their highest in nearly 10 years, drawing confidence from strong performances on Wall Street in the previous session. Investors were relieved after damages from Irma, ranked as one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes recorded, turned out to be smaller than expected. Meanwhile, North Korea chose not to conduct any further missile or nuclear tests. The United Nations Security Council on Monday unanimously stepped up sanctions against North Korea over the country's sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3, imposing a ban on the country's textile exports and capping imports of crude oil. Malaysian shares edged up as much as 0.2 percent to hit their highest since June 28, lifted by Malayan Banking Bhd , which rose over 1 percent to a near four-week high. Thai shares were poised for a nine-session winning streak, underpinned by oil and gas refiner PTT Pcl, which climbed up to 1 percent. Singapore shares snapped previous session's losses to edge higher, but gains were curbed by Singapore Press Holdings Ltd, which fell 3.1 percent to its lowest in over eight years. Indonesian shares were headed for their fourth straight session of gains, buoyed by Bank Central Asia and Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT. The index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks rose as much as 0.2 percent. Vietnam shares traded marginally higher, while the Philippine market was closed as authorities suspended financial trading due to floods. Meanwhile, data showed Philippine exports in the seven months to July rose 13.9 percent to $36.6 billion from a year ago, while imports were up 7.9 percent at $51.2 billion from a year ago. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0421 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3231.59 3228.51 0.10 Bangkok 1642.28 1637.54 0.29 Jakarta 5877.818 5871.881 0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1784.47 1782.74 0.10 Ho Chi Minh 797.7 797.47 0.03 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3231.59 2880.76 12.18 Bangkok 1642.28 1542.94 6.44 Jakarta 5877.818 5296.711 10.97 Kuala Lumpur 1784.47 1641.73 8.69 Ho Chi Minh 797.7 664.87 19.98 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)