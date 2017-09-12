FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2017 / 4:27 AM / a month ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise tracking Asian peers; Malaysia hits 2-1/2-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    Sept 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets inched up
on Tuesday, with Malaysian shares hitting their highest in over
two months, tracking a rally in Asian peers as Hurricane Irma
weakened and concerns over North Korea eased.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose as much as 0.3 percent to their highest in
nearly 10 years, drawing confidence from strong performances on
Wall Street in the previous session.
    Investors were relieved after damages from Irma, ranked as
one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes recorded, turned
out to be smaller than expected. Meanwhile, North Korea chose
not to conduct any further missile or nuclear tests.
    The United Nations Security Council on Monday unanimously
stepped up sanctions against North Korea over the country's
sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3, imposing a ban
on the country's textile exports and capping imports of crude
oil.
    Malaysian shares edged up as much as 0.2 percent to
hit their highest since June 28, lifted by Malayan Banking Bhd
, which rose over 1 percent to a near four-week high.
    Thai shares were poised for a nine-session winning
streak, underpinned by oil and gas refiner PTT Pcl,
which climbed up to 1 percent.
    Singapore shares snapped previous session's losses to
edge higher, but gains were curbed by Singapore Press Holdings
Ltd, which fell 3.1 percent to its lowest in over
eight years.
    Indonesian shares were headed for their fourth
straight session of gains, buoyed by Bank Central Asia
and Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT.
    The index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks
rose as much as 0.2 percent.
    Vietnam shares traded marginally higher, while the
Philippine market was closed as authorities suspended
financial trading due to floods.
    Meanwhile, data showed Philippine exports in the seven
months to July rose 13.9 percent to $36.6 billion from a year
ago, while imports were up 7.9 percent at $51.2 billion from a
year ago.
    
    For Asian Companies click;  

    SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0421 GMT
  Change on day                                            
  Market           Current       Previous Close   Pct Move
  Singapore        3231.59       3228.51          0.10
  Bangkok          1642.28       1637.54          0.29
  Jakarta          5877.818      5871.881         0.10
  Kuala Lumpur     1784.47       1782.74          0.10
  Ho Chi Minh      797.7         797.47           0.03
                                                  
  Change on year                                  
  Market           Current       End 2016         Pct Move
  Singapore        3231.59       2880.76          12.18
  Bangkok          1642.28       1542.94          6.44
  Jakarta          5877.818      5296.711         10.97
  Kuala Lumpur     1784.47       1641.73          8.69
  Ho Chi Minh      797.7         664.87           19.98
 
 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
